Eamonn Sweeney: 'It's all on the line - a win and all would be forgiven'

There'll be no more hedging bets or sitting on fences. Mick McCarthy knows his entire reign since taking over from Martin O'Neill will be judged in the light of the result against Denmark at the Aviva.

Ireland have limped through this qualifying campaign, scoring six goals in seven excruciating games, one of the worst strike rates in the entire competition. McCarthy's declaration that there's a big performance left in the team is a tacit admission that one hasn't been forthcoming up to now.

Yet somehow Ireland are still in there with a shot at direct qualification. Their surpassingly dour performances can all be justified by victory tonight. The two points dropped in Tbilisi will suddenly become a valuable point gained.

A win will see McCarthy stand almost as high in the public affection as he did after the victory over Holland 18 years ago. The achievement would be no less impressive on his part.

Denmark have looked the best team in the group, taking four points out of six from Switzerland and scoring 22 goals in their seven matches. They would represent the biggest scalp for Ireland since Italy at the last European Championships.

An Irish victory will enable McCarthy to dismiss all his critics and portray Ireland's halting progress as part of a masterplan. It will also enable his players to have the last laugh over opposition who never tire of deriding them. Victory would be very sweet indeed.

Defeat or a draw, on the other hand, will give the Danes the last laugh and make the Irish fans feel betrayed. All that dull football with no qualification at the end. It'll be like doing Lough Derg and going to Hell anyway. No point seeking consolation from the play-offs. Ireland are just 90 minutes away from qualification tonight at home. If they fail to capitalise who honestly thinks they'll navigate both the semi-final and final of a play-off?

Failure will indict the grim group stage plod as a complete waste of time. The nature of the qualifying process means Ireland could have lost every single match and still made the play-offs. Stephen Kenny could have been afforded the chance to gain invaluable experience rather than watching his predecessor mark time. If Ireland don't win, the second coming of Mick will seem an expensive exercise in futility.

There's no reason Ireland can't prevail. The "We just don't have the players" excuse rings hollow. You don't need a super team to qualify for the European Championships, Finland, Austria and the Czech Republic are through already. The serially criticised duo of Giovanni Trappatoni and Martin O'Neill did the trick in two of our last three campaigns.

O'Neill had a knack of coaxing big performances from the team on nights like this, against Germany and Italy and Wales. That means senior Irish players have experience of winning when the odds look most daunting. Hence the sneaking feeling that James McClean, Jeff Hendrick and David McGoldrick can come good at the vital moment.

It's encouraging too that Irish players are going well in the Premier League. Sheffield United's astounding rise to fifth in the table owes a great deal to outstanding displays from John Egan and Enda Stevens with McGoldrick and Callum Robinson also contributing. Hendrick and Matt Doherty have been regulars for Burnley and Wolves teams currently in the top half of the table with Aaron Connolly making a mark at 11th-placed Brighton.

Christian Eriksen aside, most of the Denmark players inhabit the same echelon of the game as their Irish opposite numbers.

The Danish team which started against Gibraltar included players from Lech Poznan in the Polish League, Udinese and Genoa (12th and 17th in Serie A), Valencia and Leganes (9th and 20th in La Liga).

One centre-back, Simon Kjaer, can't get his place at Atalanta while the other, Mathias Jorgensen, spent two seasons with Huddersfield Town before transferring to Fenerbahce in the Turkish League. Denmark's players are decent but scarcely fearsome. The hyped Robert Skov, who scored twice against Gibraltar, has only earned four caps and did not make last year's Danish World Cup squad.

The American literary critic Michael Dirda said that parenting involves starting off with extravagant ambitions for your kids but in the end just wanting them to be happy.

Most Irish supporters feel like that about the national team. Concerns about style will go out the window tonight if the result trumps all.

Fearsome

We know what we'll get from Ireland, a minority share of possession, tenacious defence and a game-plan based around nicking a goal on the break or from a set-piece. This has worked in the past, though it's been better at securing draws than victories.

Even McCarthy's most fervent apologists have stopped pretending his accession heralded an abandonment of O'Neill's negative ways. Ireland under McCarthy have been duller than ever before. Yet win tonight and all will be forgiven.

Should they fall short the wave of public cynicism about Irish football which has been building with every revelation about the FAI will become a tsunami.

Add in those amazingly tedious qualifying games and it could seem like Irish football's worst year ever, one very hard to forgive. So much is riding on this game.

Triumph or catastrophe? Mick the Messiah or Delaney's Donkey? Give it a lash or jack it in? Tonight all the questions get answered.

Irish Independent