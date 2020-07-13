Eamon Dunphy on Jack Charlton, from the archives: The player, the manager and the national hero

Ahead of USA 94, Eamon Dunphy assessed Jack Charlton's football legacy in the Sunday Independent, from his time as a World Cup winner with England to his major tournament breakthrough as Ireland manager. As the nation mourns Charlton's passing, here is how Dunphy summed up his contribution to football 26 years ago.

A Law Unto Himself

By Eamon Dunphy

June 12, 1994

Post-war England: battle-scarred, bleak, ration books; professional footballers earning £12 a week. Young Jack Charlton left the mining village of Ashington in Northumberland to join the ground staff at Leeds United.

Football was in his blood. His mother was a Milburn, daughter of a goalkeeper, 'Tanner' Milburn, cousin of 'Wor' (our) Jackie Milburn, the legendary Newcastle United goalscorer, a hero on Tyneside and beyond. His father was a miner, his thirteen-year-old brother Bobby already renowned as a prodigy destined, everyone agreed, to play for England. Jack turned professional with Leeds in 1953.

Bobby was a natural, bound for Manchester United, then England's most glamorous club. United, managed by Matt Busby, had won the FA Cup in 1948 playing inspiring, imaginative football that captivated a generation of youngsters growing up in the austere-post-war world. Bobby Charlton remembers listening to the '48 final on the radio and deciding that United was the club he wanted to join. The magic of their 4-2 victory over Stanley Matthews' Blackpool could be felt, imagined, even though in those far-off days all people would ever see were the clips of Movietone News on their cinema screens weeks after the event.

Brother Jack's Leeds United was not a glamour club. Ten years after leaving Ashington, Jack Charlton was still a journeyman pro, centre-half at Leeds, an unremarkable club; in a city which preferred Rugby League. Jack was perhaps best known for being Bobby's older brother. The team he played for was sliding down the second division.

English football was changing. A revolution was fermenting. Players had traditionally been slaves, bound to their clubs by life-long contracts, freed only when the employer decided that they were too old to be of much use to anybody else. Until 1961 there was a maximum wage of £20 and, among professional footballers, the more enlightened of them certainly, a sullen sense of grievance lingered about their serf-like terms of employment.

They were filling stadiums, yet earning a pittance. They could break a leg and be out of work tomorrow, cast aside by callous bosses who'd stick a few pounds in their pocket and send them into the world ill-equipped for any other work.

Don Revie was the Leeds manager. Men of Revie's generation began to think about this injustice. Jimmy Hill assumed control of the Players' Union, the PFA, and after a bitter campaign of threats and agitation, the clubs were forced to remove the maximum wage a man could earn.

The victory had a profound psychological effect in the dressing-rooms of English football. For the first time players felt that they could earn what they were worth. Success would be rewarded, where previously there had been no difference between winners' and losers' wage packets.

Having thought about this, men like Revie began to think more about winning. And also about creating for players a new sense of belonging to the club, not as a serf but as a valued member of what Revie called ‘the family’. Leeds United would be, he vowed, ‘a family’ for his players.

At Christmas there was a club party for wives and children. Players' wives would receive flowers at their bedside when they gave birth. Revie's door was always open to a player with personal problems. In this, the age of burgeoning sexual promiscuity among young people with all the attendant worries for parents of young lads leaving home, Leeds United engaged a chaplain to counsel their players. But even more tangibly Revie, unlike more experienced Football League managers Matt Busby and Bill Shankly, took full advantage of the removal of the maximum wage to reward his men as handsomely as he could. In return he demanded more. Leeds would be fitter, more committed, in terms of thought and physical preparation, than any other side in the game. A spirit of them and us was fostered. Leeds felt themselves to be different from other clubs. A real team in a game still favouring and indulging the gifted individual.

As Revie's radical approach to club management bore fruit, Jack Charlton emerged as a key figure and became one of the finest central defenders in the game, winner of a World Cup winner's medal, middle-aged journeyman, partnering Bobby Moore at the heart of England's defence in 1966. But in the early 1960s Revie almost let him go.

Jack had his own ideas about things. He wasn't particularly enthusiastic on the training ground. He resisted the clubmanship ethos. Jack, the rebel, was sceptical of the 'all-for-one-and-one-for-all' idea.

Jack remained an occasionally truculent dissident, tolerated on the whole, fondly by the squad of outstandingly gifted players with which Leeds became a feared and potent force in the English game for the decade beginning 1964. The team, now fielding young players Terry Cooper, Eddie Gray, Peter Lorimer, Paul Madeley, Allan Clarke alongside Giles, Hunter, Bremner and Charlton, became one of the best in the history of the game. Individually brilliant, collectively they were fiercely competitive to the point of callousness.

Extraordinary though the comparison may seem, for in terms of talent there is no comparison, it is accurate to say that Leeds were regarded as the Wimbledon of their era. Revie's team became synonymous with all that was bad in the game, being known not for their abundant gifts but the brutal physical intimidation of opponents which frequently degenerated into aggression for its own sake. Giles, Bremner and Hunter were the chief enforcers of Leeds’ first principal, which too often seemed to get your intimidation in first.

Always in contention for major honours, Leeds’ decade at the summit of the English game yielded just one FA Cup and two Championships. They were runners-up in the First Division five times, fated, many felt, by their paranoia, a unique mean-spiritedness, never to fulfil their footballing potential.

In Revie’s team, Jack Charlton made a dramatic transformation from middle-aged journeyman, brother-of-Bobby, to accomplished international defender. His distinctive, giraffe-like gait, which suggested awkwardness, belied a keen intelligence, pace and deftness in the tackle. Jack was naturally gifted in the air, a quality that Leeds exploited to telling effect at set pieces. Harassment was a favoured Leeds tactic and the sight of Big Jack discomforting opposing goalkeepers is an enduring memory of Revie’s Leeds United.

The one dimension of Leeds’ style that Jack Charlton didn’t approve of was the naked aggression, which too often resulted in bloody feuding with the opposition. They would retort that instead of moaning at them, Jack, ideally positioned as a defender to do so, should be getting stuck in to even the score.

‘They’re kicking our forwards, why aren’t you kicking theirs,’ was the cry. However, Charlton always had a commendable dislike of the kind of physical intimidation for which Leeds are remembered more often than the quality of the football they played.

It is ironic, therefore, that when the football establishment’s wrath finally fell upon Leeds it was Jack Charlton who found himself in the dock. He had only himself to blame. In a careless moment of bravado Jack referred publicly to a ‘little black book’ in which he claimed he had written the names of a number of opponents marked down for retribution. The story made headlines in the tabloids and the ensuing controversy, during which Jack was severely reprimanded by the Football Association for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’, blemished the reputation of one of the fairest defenders in the Football League. The view in the Leeds dressing-room was that the little black book never existed. Jack merely wished to convey the impression of toughness.

The supreme moment of Charlton's playing career came when England won the World Cup final, beating Germany 4-2, at Wembley on an unforgettable afternoon in June 1966, a triumph shared with his more distinguished brother, Bobby. Jack Charlton was finally vindicated, no longer merely the brother of England's greatest player. Sadly the relationship between the two had cooled. They are no closer today.

Expand Close Taoiseach Albert Reynolds welcomes Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at Dublin Airport after the team secured qualification to the 1994 World Cup. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Taoiseach Albert Reynolds welcomes Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at Dublin Airport after the team secured qualification to the 1994 World Cup. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Jack believes that Bobby ‘changed’ after the Munich air crash which claimed the lives of eight young Manchester United players in 1958. ‘He was,’ the older brother claims, ‘never the same lad afterwards.’

Others who know both men well offer a different explanation. ‘I think Jack used to embarrass Bobby,’ one former colleague of both speculates. Bobby is every bit as tough as Jack, but more reserved and thoughtful. Controversy in the tabloids, such as the ‘black book’ affair, or the projection of Jack's favoured professional Geordie image would be anathema to Bobby.

Charlton the younger was renowned then, as now, for epitomising English dignity: the cool, clean graceful hero as depicted in Boy's Own. As their respective careers progressed, the incompatibility between Jack and Bobby might best be defined not as a case of people at odds, but rather as a matter of conflicting public personas. Bobby courteous, the ambassador for English soccer, ever diplomatic, heading via the BBC and his seat on Manchester United's board for football statesmanship; Jack, indubitably ITV, unreconstructed Geordie calling a bloody spade exactly that and upsetting anyone who stands in his way. Jack the lad, Bobby the gent.

Professional footballers lead a cloistered existence. As you train, travel, rest in hotel rooms, the outside world becomes remote. Family and friends are ‘out there’ somewhere. You exist in a cocoon surrounded by other players, the manager, the trainers and retainers there to pander to your every worldly whim. This preparation for the thing that really matters, the ninety minutes of extraordinarily intense experience, the match, can seem rather like a prison. In this all-male environment you become very close to the other inmates, familiar with their quirks and insecurities.

For Don Revie's Leeds United the natural sense of isolation was accentuated by the manager's insistence that they leave home to stay in a local hotel the day before home games. Their success over a period of almost a decade meant that Leeds competed in Europe every season. Inordinately close bonds were formed. These men knew each other more intimately than most.

Within unique family, each carved out a role for himself, a character part, usually at odds with the public's perception of the man. John Giles of the quiet, cerebral public persona, the ultimate pro, was privately the joker, his astute appreciation of the human condition allowing him to spot vanity or insecurity and, whenever possible, in the long boring hours of rest or travel, exploit such foibles as existed for amusement.

Billy Bremner was as wildly impetuous off-stage as on, a ‘live-hard-play-hard’ Scot with a cruel sense of humour. Peter Lorimer, explosive on the field, was a different kind of Scot: cool, sardonic, composed, cat-like, vigilant. Peter was a heavy gambler, trusting horses more than people. Norman Hunter, the most feared defender in the English game, a potent presence on any battle-ground, was, in civvies, a pussycat; open, honest, naive, trusting, a gentleman in a world where fear had corroded many spirits.

Jack Charlton was the registered eccentric in this group, Jack was Jack, a law unto himself in all things. Among these smart late Sixties lads with well-cut suits and longish hair, Jack, plain, straight Jack stood out. A man from the previous decade. He was by several years the oldest of the team — a former playing colleague of Revie's — and this showed in many ways.

His hair was thinning, his dress sense a source of some amusement. While the others carried their smart suits in hangers over their shoulders, Jack would arrive at the airport or railway station with his old anorak in the same conveyance. This inspired much hilarity. Why bother hanging it up, Jack?

Teasing Jack was the first resort on quiet days. Monday morning in the dressing-room, a bitter cold wind is blowing outside. A laugh is badly needed. Jack has a ritual of going to the toilet with his Daily Mirror. As he sits, contentedly browsing, Giles and Bremner steal into the adjoining loo with a bucket of cold water. The water is deposited over the partition. A sharp, intake of breath indicates that the water has found its target. Moments later, the victim appears at the dressing-room door. The room is hushed, no eyes meet Jack's. Jack knows the guilty men but can't prove anything. ‘You fucking bastards,’ he seethes, looking at Giles and Bremner, ‘fucking, childish bastards,’ he continues. ‘I'll tell you what, nobody is going to have a crap in peace in this place from now on. I'll fucking have you lot,’ Jack vows to general protestations of innocence.

The figure that greets the eyes which now look up to see what the fuss is all about is drenched. The thinning hair hangs in damp strands down his neck and forehead, his tracksuit is dripping, his Daily Mirror soggy. ‘Bastards … never grow up …’ he mutters as he turns to leave the room. But first a parting shot: ‘Anyway you missed!’ The room erupts, the day is off to a good start with a vintage Jack performance.

What makes this moment so delightful to the perpetrators is not the drowning of Jack, so much as his assertion that they missed. Despite irrefutable evidence to the contrary, Jack would not be wrong, could not concede, would always have the last word. Jack was abnormally stubborn. But he didn't bear grudges, people did subsequently ‘have a crap in peace’, as the incident was quickly forgotten.

In the Leeds dressing-room Jack was regarded as an odd but essentially decent older brother to the more delinquent inmates. Traits that would not be tolerated in other men were, in his case, excused. He was careful with money, a capital offence in most groups. He'd cadge fags, borrow a fiver and forget to pay it back, and never rush to the bar to buy the first round of drinks. He was never at fault for a goal conceded, always tracing the cause to an error made elsewhere. He was irascible, but not sly or unduly self-regarding, unforgivable crimes in this male community.

A singular man, but genuinely so, Jack — a certain selfishness and insensitivity notwithstanding — was, and remains, fondly regarded by those whose lives he shared. The petulance and obstinacy fundamental to his character was more readily tolerated by the group on the important issues to do with the game.

Jack was a significant contributor on the field. Curiously, despite his later prominence as coach and commentator, he remained a relatively uninfluential voice on matters of a tactical nature.

Jack was a coach. While still a player he'd been to Lilleshall to acquire his coaching badge, signalling that he wanted to stay in the game when he finished playing. Lilleshall was a controversial place, especially at the highest levels of the game where natural ability was cherished as the supreme currency. Lilleshall: the word was uttered with contempt. What the fuck do they know at Lilleshall? In the opinion of most of the better players and many of the deepest thinkers, Lilleshall was a weird laboratory where mad boffins, schoolteachers and others who'd failed to make it in first class football, tried to rationalise soccer as a game bad footballers could play, and schoolteachers could understand.

Had Matt Busby been to Lilleshall … or Shankly … or Bill Nicholson … what would they say about George Best at the college that taught football? Some of this criticism was harsh, some irrational, but the core criticism, that what was essential to the creation of great football could not be passed on by a hierarchy of theorists, was valid. Coaching as understood by the Lilleshall establishment remains a controversial topic, for it places tactics — the coaches' view of the game — above the natural gifts of footballers. Coaching, at least bad coaching, enforced by men with sterile imaginations and little faith in players, blights the English game.

Yet in 1971 the coaching philosophy received impressive testimony when Arsenal, coached by Don Howe, won the Double – Championship and the FA Cup – only the second team to do so in the modern game. Spurs, managed by Bill Nicholson and led by Danny Blanchflower, had done the Double ten years earlier playing the kind of fluent, imaginative football of which Howe's Arsenal Double side were the very antithesis. Significantly the present Arsenal manager, George Graham, was a member of that Arsenal team.

In very simple terms this coaching was, and is, more about destruction than creation. Players are harnessed to a system rather than freed to play the game, their own talent being the primary resource. The more insidious problem with coaching is that it vests power in the man with the badge, wearing a tracksuit, power that ought to be vested in footballers.

Coaching attracts bullies, opinionated bullies who fall in love with the power and the jargon of coaching which they employ to convey the notion that football is not the beautiful accessible game of the streets but some higher calling that can be learned, like geometry, from a book. The recently departed England manager, Graham Taylor, was the quintessential Lilleshall coach. The football played by George Graham's Arsenal is the game as preached at Lilleshall.

Expand Close Jack Charlton, pictured at his home in 2016, never lost that stamp of a Northumbrian coal-miner’s son. Photo: Mark Pinder/Meta-4 / Facebook

Whatsapp Jack Charlton, pictured at his home in 2016, never lost that stamp of a Northumbrian coal-miner’s son. Photo: Mark Pinder/Meta-4

When Jack Charlton returned to Elland Road with his coaching badge he got short shrift. Lilleshall cut no ice in a dressing-room full of outstanding footballers who, intuitively, knew the game. Billy Bremner was the player closest to Don Revie, John Giles the most influential voice in the dressing-room. Jack was a noisy distraction.

Significantly, when Revie resigned to become England manager, he recommended Giles to the Leeds board as his successor. It should be noted that in the early Revie years Leeds had been the masters of negative football, a well organised, ruthlessly destructive unit designed to suppress the creativity of better sides. By the early 1970s Revie's team had, however, evolved. It was now one of the greatest (though ill-starred) club sides of all time.

Jack Charlton retired in 1973. He was thirty-eight and had enjoyed a magnificent career during which he'd won almost every honour the game has to offer. Only the European' Champions Cup had eluded Jack. A career that began in 1953, the year Hungary beat England at Wembley, was distinguished by a World Cup winner's medal and thirty-four appearances for his country.

Jack had been a late developer. The last decade of his career had seen him grow from journeyman to renown as one of the best central defenders ever to wear an England shirt. He was a one-club man, playing 629 Football League games for Leeds United. From a team whose reputation would always be more than a little tarnished for the dubious tactics it too often employed, Charlton emerged unblemished.

To the rule that Leeds were bad, Jack Charlton was the exception. In the years after England's World Cup victory, Jack had become a popular hero. Television made him. Soccer was now fashionable.

Television paid more attention and engaged experts to analyse the game for a growing audience. Jimmy Hill was the first TV pundit, rendering football's mysteries understandable to all.

ITV expanded this service by forming a panel of experts, respected characters from the professional ranks, to deconstruct the happenings on the field. Jack Charlton was a founder member of the first TV panel. Malcolm Allison, then football's leading coach, was another. Paddy Crerand of Manchester United and Scotland, Bob McNab of Arsenal and John Bond joined Jack and Malcolm for television’s first football brains trust.

This radical broadcasting development proved immensely popular with viewers. The old, bland BBC commentary, the banal leading the blind, was exposed for what it was … trite, conservative and condescending to the public. The panel soon became an indispensable element of television's football coverage. The opinions expressed by these knowledgeable football men were vivid, pungent, uncompromising, gave credit where it was properly due … and placed responsibility for matches lost … and goals conceded … where it properly belonged.

This was sensational stuff, a wholesome diet of football talk, which the audience hungrily consumed. For the first time the fans, whose devotion was football's raison d'etre, were privy to the kind of genuine argument and debate professionals used to conduct behind closed doors.

Allison, Charlton and their fellow panellists spoke with real authority, telling it as it was, sparing no player or manager, or coach, who failed to do the business. Feathers were ruffled. It was Allison, 'Big Mal', and Jack Charlton, 'Big Jack', who cut to the heart of things. These two were hard. But fair.

But the panel could not sustain the show. Egos got out of hand. Controversy was now contrived; good football talk deteriorated into showbiz. Brian Clough appeared on the scene at some stage. The game was up.

The lads became performers. Jack was the exception. He was a natural performer. He spoke the language of the common man without apparent affectation. The Geordie dialect was perfect. And he was good on the game. He got to the point rather than engaged in abstract stuff about what might have been.

Jack saw the game from a defender's perspective. Goals were scored, chances created because defenders were ‘hurt’. The way to hurt defenders was to get the ball in behind them. Teams played well when they hurt defenders, badly when they didn't.

By the time he retired from playing, Jack, ‘Big Jack’, was an established English character. The unvarnished Northern ‘Man of the People’. He belonged with Geoffrey Boycott, Arthur Scargill and Brian Clough, men who were respected for being distinctly of their place. Tough, uncompromising, plain-speaking fellows who probably ate chip butties for tea.

Jack Charlton accepted the position of manager at Middlesbrough in 1973. This was a shrewd move. Clever, ambitious football managers are always on the look-out for what are known as ‘sleeping giants’; clubs with potential that are currently under-achieving. Clubs that, with sensible management, ‘can only go one way’.

Middlesbrough was not exactly in that category. Rather, it was a club with First Division credentials, a good squad of players, with a few 'bob' to spend to secure promotion from the Second Division which had narrowly eluded them for several seasons.

Jack seized this first opportunity to put his theories to the test in magnificent fashion. He bought Graeme Souness from Spurs Reserves and Bobby Murdoch, a veteran from the Celtic team which won the European Cup in 1967. Around those two gifted players Charlton built an outstanding side that won promotion by a record number of points in their first season.

Jack's Middlesbrough team was arguably the best ever to gain promotion from that division. Certainly, no side in my experience of the Second Division dominated as Jack's did. The team I recall playing against (my last game for Millwall, in fact) was fluent, tough and well organised. They won the title by fifteen points, an unheard of margin in what was traditionally the toughest league of all.

Alas, Middlesbrough made no impression in the First Division. Murdoch aged, Souness demanded to go (to Liverpool), the vicissitudes of club management began to get to Jack who'd always claimed that he didn't need football. If you don't need it you'll never stick it.

Managing a football club is only partly about football. Players are human, have problems, need cosseting and cajoling, insecurities must be cared for. Haggling over wages is perennial. Players' wives become disenchanted. That's your problem too if you're the manager.

‘The club house (still a feature in the 1970s) isn't quite right, wife's not happy boss.’ ‘We can't settle (in the North/South/East/West).’ ‘I want away.’ ‘Why have I been dropped, played out of position, treated unfairly?’

Every day one of those problems will land on the boss's desk. Jack didn't need that. He was earning a handsome income outside the game. Television offered punditry and more: his own Channel 4 series on his favourite hobby, angling. There was the ghosted newspaper column in the Express. And Jack Charlton was in great demand as an after-dinner speaker.

He was, is, a superb turn at the brandy and port stage of those dreadful functions popularly known as 'sportsmen's evenings'. Everyone is full of bonhomie, and booze, everyone feels sentimental, though the food is lousy. Then Jack stands up. He's a great raconteur. The anecdotes about the World Cup, ‘our kid’ (Bobby), the hard men of Leeds are delivered deftly. He is funny, sometimes wickedly indiscreet. The room smiles benignly upon him … and he on it: all men together, sportsmen, great stuff, all agree. Good old Jack.

And no pressure. No whingeing players … or bitter players' wives. No directors or sceptical, tiresomely ignorant journalists. Still Jack persevered with 'Boro until 1977, in the end leaving them, as he has said himself, ‘better off’ than when he arrived.

Middlesbrough simply didn't have the money to complete their grandiose plans for Ayresome Park and buy good players. The board opted for expansion off the field rather than invest in the team.

Jack went to Sheffield Wednesday in 1977, a sleeping giant that had lapsed into semi-consciousness. Wednesday were buried in the Third Division. Another club that had put money into a splendid stadium, Hillsborough, instead of players. Sheffield was traditionally a passionate football city, Wednesday, rather than United, the team. Jack couldn't go wrong. He didn't. Between 1977 and 1983 he took Wednesday into the Second Division where they became a force always there, or thereabouts, in the promotion race. Jack's Sheffield Wednesday gave expression to his now well-developed footballing philosophy.

One night in Brussels towards the end of the Sheffield period I met him in the bar of Ireland's hotel. He'd come to look at a Belgian player in that night's World Cup qualifier. We fell to talking about English football. In such circumstances Jack was genial company as long as you kept him supplied with beer and left your cigarettes on the table.

‘You need a good goalkeeper, a big, aggressive centre-back, someone to win the ball in midfield and a good target-man up front,’ he expounded. This was not a particularly original theory, a strong backbone has always been the foundation of successful teams. Yet, as Jack elaborated, it was clear that like nearly all players of his generation, and mine, he believed the English game was 'gone’.

Expand Close Jack Charlton with the Kerins family. L-R: Anita, Mark, Alan, JC, Elaine in communion dress, Miriam being held by mother Anne. / Facebook

Whatsapp Jack Charlton with the Kerins family. L-R: Anita, Mark, Alan, JC, Elaine in communion dress, Miriam being held by mother Anne.

‘The players aren't there’ is a fair summary of the conclusion we agreed upon. Of course, this meant the coach was more important, the task being to devise a system of play that placed a premium on discipline and organisation and didn't demand of players skills that they didn't possess. In this Jack Charlton was a realist and, given that he was manager of Sheffield Wednesday, his views made sense.

In 1983 he ceased to be Wednesday's manager. Talking to him in Brussels, other irritations had surfaced. Freedom of contract for players had made club management very difficult. Building a team was virtually impossible. Players could leave at the end of their contract, appealing to the Independent Tribunal who invariably awarded the selling club less than your man's true value.

One sensed in Jack, and indeed in most other managers of English clubs who spoke about the contemporary game (men reared in a different era when players were serfs), an abiding frustration with the circumstances in which they were obliged to work. Ironically, Wednesday gained promotion shortly after Jack departed.

After a spell out of work devoted to the lucrative business of being a celebrity, Jack returned to the fray the following year. Another sleeping giant, Newcastle United, had just been promoted to the First (now Premier) Division. Jack's boyhood club, the scene of 'Wor' Jackie Milburn's legendary deeds, meant an emotional return to his Geordie roots. Sadly it also ended in tears.

A few months into the job Jack walked out. According to George Best, Jack ‘bottled’ the challenge of managing good players such as Chris Waddle and Peter Beardsley in the big league. (George is, however, hardly an objective witness for there was no love lost between him and the Charlton brothers. Jack the pundit had excoriated George for his various lapses down the years).

Chris Waddle suggests more plausibly that Jack's commitment to management was by this time questionable. As evidence, Waddle tells of a morning before an important Newcastle game when Jack and his players are on the training ground. A car pulls up alongside, the driver one of the boss's fishing companions, ‘Jack, Jack,' there's trout in the Tweed.’ Exit boss and mate.

Hostility from Newcastle fans who chanted ‘We hate you, Charlton’ was the last straw for Big Jack. If Waddle's story smacks of the apocryphal, it merely confirms the impression Charlton has always striven to convey that there is more to life than being messed around by footballers, or any other of the game's attendant irritants, such as directors or journalists.

Best's reference to Jack's ‘bottle’, his capacity to take pressure in the form of criticism or supporters' expectations, tends to reinforce the recollections of those who shared the Elland Road dressing-room with him. ‘Jack hated pressure,’ one Leeds colleague" recalls, ‘his bottle would go when things got rough.’ Newcastle seemed to signal the end of Charlton's career in management. He was back to punditry and the after-dinner circuit, with time for his fishing and shooting, answerable to nobody.

Until 1986, that is, when the ultimate sleeping giant, the Irish soccer team, began looking for a manager to replace Eoin Hand. Ireland's last competitive game under Hand was a disastrous 4-1 home defeat by Denmark. Lansdowne Road was virtually empty and travelling Danes made' up much of the attendance for this World Cup qualifier. Ireland were humiliated.

A squad including Paul McGrath, David O'Leary, Mark Lawrenson, Frank Stapleton, Ronnie Whelan, Kevin Moran and Liam Brady had become weary and demoralised through the course of the qualifying campaign for the 1986 Mexico World Cup. By the time Ireland played Denmark, the team was hardly functioning at all.

To say Ireland was disorganised would be a considerable understatement. Yet Eoin Hand, with the active support of his pals in the press box, seemed by no means certain to end his seven-year reign as Irish manager. Who else was there? The players were to blame. ‘A manager can do nothing once the teams take the field’ was a popular line touted by journalists who would subsequently deify Jack Charlton for working miracles for Ireland.

Facing bankruptcy and a relentless campaign from a couple of dissident journalists, the Football Association of Ireland grasped the Hand nettle, answering the question 'who else?' by conducting a series of interviews with England-based candidates. From this process, driven by an enlightened minority in Merrion Square, four candidates emerged in public: Jack Charlton, Liam Touhy, John Giles and Billy McNeill, then managing Manchester City.

Privately the majority on the FAI Council were plotting a coup to install the most successful manager in English football history, Bob Paisley, recently retired from Liverpool. The idea, a dodgy one, was that Paisley would manage part-time with an Irish assistant, thereby allowing the FAI to retain maximum control over what might be best called ‘events’. This was going to be a repeat of the Hand era.

Of the four publicly acknowledged runners Charlton and Tuohy were least favoured. McNeill seemed the ideal choice.

This was a shabby charade. The Paisley plot did not include a role for Giles. Deviousness and ineptitude, characteristics common to football legislators the world over, produced a surprise result on that Friday in February 1986: Jack Charlton was to be Ireland's new manager.

The plot to install Paisley failed when one of those involved in the secret ballot reneged. As a consequence, the Liverpool manager fell one vote short of the ten required to prevail. Paisley got nine votes, Giles, Tuohy and Charlton three apiece (McNeill had been forced to withdraw by Manchester City) and so it went to a second ballot. ‘Some rat threw a spanner in the wheels,’ a conspirator later muttered.

Giles was despised by too many in the boardroom, while Tuohy suffered the disability of being liked and respected in the Irish football community, 'one of our own'. So Jack cruised home on the final count. Bob Paisley, waiting by his telephone in Liverpool, was shocked to learn that he would not get the 'nixer' of managing Ireland. Nobody could find Jack Charlton's phone number. Despite frantic efforts to contact the victor charged with waking the sleeping giant, it was the following day before Jack learned of his good fortune.

The press conference at the Westbury was crowded. RTÉ was out in force, every journalist in Dublin seemed to be on the case when Jack was formally introduced to Ireland. He was superb. Funny, amenable, promising every co-operation with the media, willing, astonishingly, to give all present his home phone number. He was delighted to have the job. He knew the quality of the Irish squad and although he promised nothing specific, he was optimistic that Ireland could become a force in the international game. A warmth enveloped the proceedings, a sense that this indubitably professional character, large and football-wise, would enable the Irish soccer team to fulfil its fabled potential.

All queries satisfied, Jack — ‘Mr Charlton,’ as one eager (for the first exclusive) hack addressed him — prepared to go. Peter Byrne of The Irish Times begged one final question, not of Mr Charlton but of Des Casey, President of the FAI, who, along with the rest of his committee, sat proudly by their chosen man.

The question, innocuous but valid, concerned the shambles of the previous Friday night. Casey shifted uneasily in his chair. Details of the failed coup were not yet out. And this would hardly be the time or place for that to happen. A frisson of embarrassment could now be felt. An unwelcome vibe.

Casey hummed and hawed for a moment or two. Jack, Big Jack, began to flush as he is, prone to when he is about to get 'the needle'. ‘Hold on a minute,’ Charlton exclaimed, fixing Byrne with a stony look, ‘what's this got to do with anything? The past's the past, I've been appointed. He,’ (a nod in Casey's direction), ‘doesn't have to answer any questions from you.’

Byrne, later to become Big Jack's Boswell (World Cup Diary 1990), was in big trouble. He had caused offence to the man who'd come to save Ireland, this genial journalist-friendly, famous World Cup-winning, footballing fisherman.

Expand Close Great debate: Tony Cascarino equalises against England during Ireland’s 1-1 draw in a Euro ‘92 qualifier at Lansdowne Road in November 1990 after beating Stuart Pearce and Terry Butcher to the ball. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Great debate: Tony Cascarino equalises against England during Ireland’s 1-1 draw in a Euro ‘92 qualifier at Lansdowne Road in November 1990 after beating Stuart Pearce and Terry Butcher to the ball. Photo: Sportsfile

Byrne and I were hardly friends, (he thinking, aloud, that I was not ‘a proper journalist’), yet I felt compelled to intervene, to offer a modicum of support. Byrne was absolutely within his rights on an issue, the shambolic administration of football, of acute public interest. When I argued this with Charlton, Byrne was off the hook. I replaced him on it.

Big Jack now gave me the treatment, ‘I know you … you're a trouble-maker’. I insisted that journalists had rights which he couldn't proscribe, and anyway this argument was not with him, or his appointment, but with the boys in blazers beside him. My conciliatory tone did not mollify Jack. Sensing that the mood in the room favoured him, he made to rise with the words: ‘Do you want to settle this outside?’ I declined.

The assembled elite of Dublin journalism then did something quite remarkable. There was a burst of applause, like a wave, it engulfed the room. They were applauding him. The Charlton era had begun.

Wales beat Ireland 1-0 in Lansdowne Road in Charlton's first game in charge. Ian Rush scored on a cold, windy afternoon. Although defeated, Ireland looked like a team that day. There was a shape and sense of purpose about the side that had been woefully missing under the previous regime. Nobody minded about the scoreline. What was obvious and reassuring was the discipline, coherence and enthusiasm of the players who looked as if they understood what they were trying to achieve.

In June Ireland were due to play in a friendly international tournament in Iceland. David O'Leary was surprisingly omitted from the squad chosen to travel to Reykjavik. O'Leary had been an outstanding player for Ireland over the years. He was an important member of the Arsenal side, one of the best in the First Division. Although Paul McGrath, Kevin Moran and Mick McCarthy were available as alternative central defenders, O'Leary's omission from the squad was strange. Especially as Mark Lawrenson had indicated that he would be unavailable for the trip to Iceland, preferring instead to take a holiday with his Liverpool clubmates after their strenuous season.

O'Leary, though disappointed, was philosophical. He is not the demonstrative type. There were no complaints in the tabloids. David booked his own family holiday. Then, for one reason or another, but mainly because the three Liverpool players — Lawrenson, Jim Beglin and Ronnie Whelan — decided to do what O'Leary had done, a crime for which they were never subsequently punished. Jack's squad was seriously depleted at season's end.

He decided David was needed after all, and phoned the Arsenal centre half to request his presence. O'Leary declined on the grounds that he didn't want to disappoint his family at such short notice. The seed of Jack Charlton's first telling major controversy were sown.

Ireland won the Reykjavik tournament. A modest but not insignificant portent of better things to come. The best, most desired, of those things was qualification for the 1988 European Championship finals in West Germany. Ireland, having failed narrowly to do so on a number of previous occasions, regarded qualification for the finals of a major international tournament as deserved vindication of the talents of our team.

The first match of the European Championship series was against Belgium in Brussels in September 1986. The Belgians were a good side, old adversaries who usually got the better of us. But not on this occasion. A Liam Brady penalty scored a couple of minutes from time earned Ireland a 2-2 draw. That was an excellent beginning, the point won being well-deserved after a convincingly spirited performance.

Back at the hotel where the Irish party was lodged a small group of us gathered in the early hours of the following morning. The players were in bed, or out on the town. A number of Irish journalists and a few fans were joined in the residents' bar by Jack and his assistant, Maurice Setters.

A sing-song was in progress, the mood jolly, as other, less encouraging nights were remembered. Nights of ifs, buts and maybes, losing nights, when the moral victories that Ireland was famous for were all we had to celebrate. Fuck moral victories, this was better. We drank to that. And sang our songs.

Jack received the noble call. Without hesitation, he obliged. His song, a moving, melancholy English ballad, commanded order of a kind extended only when such renditions are heartfelt. And well performed, as this one was. When he finished Jack was close to tears, some long-buried emotion touched at this moment, in this hotel room, late at night in the company of strangers.

Wiping a tear from his eye he laughed: ‘If any of you tell anyone about this, I'll bloody well have you.’ This was the private man, the character remembered fondly by his colleagues at Leeds, forgiven his idiosyncrasies because behind it all there was a soul more tender than the face the public saw.

Ireland were in a tough qualifying group. As well as Belgium there was Scotland and Bulgaria, Luxembourg were the fodder. But the sleeping giant was beginning to wake up, become formidably professional. Jack Charlton's team was designed to compete on its own terms, to play the British way, to contest every yard of space, denying European opposition time and room to develop their own rhythm, to compose themselves, especially at the back where their defenders liked to stroke the ball around as a prelude to launching swift, incisive attacks.

Having been to the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico to assess potential opponents, such as the Belgians, Charlton decided that aggressive disruption of their pattern of play, as it began in their own half, was the way to rattle players accustomed to a more leisurely approach.

Managers of international teams from these islands had for too long been seduced by styles of play that British players were not familiar with. In this process the quintessential qualities of player from these islands were sacrificed. Trying to ape Europeans and South Americans, we — and here no distinction need be drawn between Ireland and England — had betrayed the virtues that were fundamental to our nature: resilience; determination; physical endurance; power in the air; above all, a willingness to battle harder and longer than our more technically gifted adversaries.

A certain conviction about values that were inherently British/Irish distinguished Jack Charlton's approach to the task of managing Ireland. This conviction was very welcome, reminiscent of Alf Ramsey who managed England's World Cup winning team that Charlton played in. And Ireland's progress through the European Championship qualifying series bore witness to this conviction.

The compromise involved seemed at first acceptable: with the two best central defenders in Britain at his disposal, Charlton chose to play Paul McGrath and Mark Lawrenson elsewhere, in midfield or at full-back. Mick-McCarthy was a fixture at centre-half. David O'Leary was banished from the squad for being disloyal.

A great victory over Scotland at Hampden Park should be recalled as, perhaps, the definitive expression of the remarkable compound of pragmatism and conviction Jack Charlton uniquely possessed. McGrath played right-back, Lawrenson in midfield, Ronnie Whelan as stop-gap left-back. A magnificent Irish performance vouched for the courage and discipline of the players and the manager's inspirational leadership.

After the years of glorious failure, this was an occasion to savour. Reservations about McCarthy and the injustice of O'Leary's enforced exile seemed inappropriate.

Other disturbing matters were not addressed lest the optimism of the New Era be in any way undermined. There was, for example, the brutal treatment of Liam Tuohy, Ireland Youth team coach. Tuohy had been a great player in the wonderful Shamrock Rovers teams of the 1950s and 1960s.

Preaching Irish football, Liam Tuohy had been very successful with the Irish Youth Team. He had taken his boys to the equivalent of the World Cup semi-final at their level. It was, however, good habits rather than the need to win that Tuohy tried to instill in his players. This good-humoured; knowledgeable man was perfect for the task of introducing young lads to representative football.

One evening shortly after he assumed command of the senior side Charlton went to Elland Road to watch the Irish youths play. The first half proved difficult for the Irish youngsters. At half-time Charlton breezed into the dressing-room, in itself a serious breach of protocol, and insisted that Liam Tuohy sit down while he read the riot act to the players. This was outrageous, the behaviour of an insensitive bully. Tuohy was completely undermined. He did the right thing, resigning soon afterwards.

This rather unpleasant exercise of authority did not make news. The senior team's improved results were beginning to render criticism of Charlton dangerous. In the hysteria engendered by later success — or what presumed to be success — expression of alternative opinions became life-threatening!

Misgivings about the glorious new age continued in relation to David O'Leary's absurd exile from the Irish squad. This also passed without much comment. Quite simply the journalists assigned to the Irish case were afraid of Charlton's wrath.

Cap in hand, shifting impatiently, his replies were curtly dismissive. Occasionally he would erupt indignantly, ‘I'm not answering that’, fixing a glare on the unfortunate hack doing no worse than his job. At the very least this conduct was unprofessional, some might argue intolerable. Here the print and broadcasting media were sympathetic to the point of obsequiousness.

The name of David O'Leary, raised the odd time by brave souls, provoked seething anger, ‘I'm sick of hearing about David O'Leary’ he retorted on more than one occasion.

Ireland qualified for the 1988 European Championship finals thanks to a goal scored by the Scotsman Gary Mackay one minute from the end of his country's away game in Bulgaria. We deserved our good fortune.

John Aldridge and Ray Houghton had been successfully integrated into the side. Packie Bonner made some magnificent saves at vital times. Paul McGrath scored a superb goal to salvage two points that looked threatened at home to Luxembourg. Lawrenson and Whelan contributed hugely. Liam Brady was a better player in the disciplined Charlton set-up than previously under Eoin Hand. Tony Galvin and Kevin Sheedy were similarly better players in a resilient, well-balanced team.

The creation of harmony in the dressing-room is the hardest task facing an international team manager. Charlton succeeded in forging a common identity, rare at this level of the game.

When Ireland beat England in Stuttgart in the opening game of the Championship the country went crazy with delight. People who never before took notice of ‘the foreign game’, some who despised it, joined the national celebration. This was more than sport, Orwell's ‘mimic war’, an ancient score settled in the most satisfying manner possible. Olé, Olé, Olé … Olé.

Defeat of England was followed by a superb performance against the Soviet Union in Hanover. Fluent and inspiringly determined, Ireland took the lead through a stunning Ronnie Whelan goal. John Aldridge should have converted a chance created by Tony Galvin, the climax of a lovely bout of football. The Soviets were lucky to snatch a draw in the memorable game.

Three days later we lost to Holland, the reigning European Champions, by the narrowest of margins. Drained by the heroic efforts of an historic adventure, Ireland played indifferently before losing 1-0 in Gelsenkirchen.

The Irish fans, 15-to-20,000 of them, had transformed the usually grim ambience of major soccer championships, the familiar aura of incipient violence, into a wonderful carnival of good humour. The streets of German cities resembled a small Irish town at Fleadh Ceoil weekend, music, song, banter, the generous good fellowship of a Munster Final day radiating around an international event more closely associated with security and hooliganism.

At the end of the game in Gelsenkirchen, Ireland made her exit from these Championships in style joining with their Dutch counterparts to salute the teams in an inspiring display of sportsmanship. We were proud of our team, their gallant endurance, their behaviour in victory and defeat which was a tribute to their manager, and with good reason we could be proud of our country which, through the gloriously natural humour and dignity of the Irish supporters, had reminded Europe that international sport could be a festival of unsullied joy.

In an age when it is idly alleged that winning is everything, the Irish had proven that it was not. For services rendered to sport and the nation, the Irish team, Jack Charlton's Irish team, was welcomed home by half-a-million people. A tribute richly deserved.

After Stuttgart this was no longer a football story. Jack and his valiant team, and the good natured arm of supporters who travelled to make carnival wherever they played, offered this nation a glorious image of itself with which we fell in love. Even the most rigorous mind was seduced by the symbolism: after centuries of oppressive defeat the English had been vanquished. And at their own game.

Expand Close Ireland manager Jack Charlton speaks to his players prior to the penalty shoot-out against Romania during the 1990 World Cup Round of 16 clash at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Whatsapp Ireland manager Jack Charlton speaks to his players prior to the penalty shoot-out against Romania during the 1990 World Cup Round of 16 clash at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa. Photo: Sportsfile

That Ireland was the most enthusiastic member state in the European Community was no accident. No nation longed more profoundly than Ireland to be, in the patriot Robert Emmet's words, free to take ‘her place among the nations of the world’. Our presence at the European Championship finals, the victory over England, the valiant performance against Holland, who went on to win the tournament, all of this represented something more than sporting achievement.

In the modern world, nations much more powerful than Ireland look to their sportsmen and women, as if at a mirror, to understand more the state of their own spirit. In Britain, the USA and the old Soviet Empire, performance in the international sports arena was the barometer by which decline — or prosperity — was gauged.

When Ireland reflected on its condition in the summer of 1988 the image of the Jack Charlton team and its now legendary supporters offered persuasive evidence that we had matured, taken our rightful place in the international community, yet lost none of our capacity to celebrate life, to sing, tell stories and laugh our way through the long, dark night.

Around this pleasing image a nation gathered to worship. Every Irish match drew people from their homes to pubs, clubs, village halls, to follow the story. Offices closed, no work was done, on the sacred occasion of The Game. Families came together, as they would at Christmas, or a wedding or Christening, to share the joyous experience of following this football team. Neighbours who'd not previously done so, spoke warmly to each other. Even in the stuffiest suburbs, protocol dissolved, ladies and gentlemen cast away their inhibitions and started chewing.

Proof that Ireland had truly arrived, to take her rightful place among the nations of the world, was provided when we qualified for the 1990 World Cup finals. 1988 had not been a fluke, some gloriously deceptive illusion; Jack Charlton really had delivered the vision first proposed by Robert Emmet. Charlton was no longer a coach, rather a character of legend.

There were now two stories unfolding, though the story that was about football was ironic and not particularly inspiring. As Italia 1990 illustrated, international soccer was sadly impoverished. No great player emerged in the tournament, no Pele, no Bobby Charlton, no Franz Beckenbauer. Maradona, supreme in Mexico in '86, was now influential only in spasms, a great player, spirit and body bruised beyond repair, playing from memory. That was enough to see Argentina through to the final, a memorably mediocre contest which the Germans won by default. Italia 1990 will be remembered by the international football community as a moment when cynicism prevailed at the expense of the game's most inspiring virtues. Italia 1990 was banal.

Ireland will never forget Italia '90, the draw with England, honour salvaged when Kevin Sheedy took unerring aim to score an equalising goal, the dreadful draw with Egypt which revealed a telling lack of ambition in the Irish team. Jack Charlton set out to expose an imagined weakness at the heart of the Egyptian defence. A succession of long, hopeful balls, missiles designed to unsettle the opposition, failed to do so. Having refused the challenge of the day, which was to deploy the creative talents of his team rather than resort to bullying the Egyptians physically, it was Jack Charlton, the coach, who lay exposed at the end of this game.

But Charlton was beyond reproach, in this instance rational football analysis. Purists, who dared to cavil at this perverse betrayal of the gifted players in Charlton's squad, who raged at this failure to honour soccer as it had traditionally been played in Ireland, were swept away on a tide of national indignation. How dare they criticise Jack and the boys for this momentary lapse into impotence, how dare they sully this glorious chapter of Irish history with prosaic talk of tactics and team selection?

It was the manner of Ireland's failure against the Egyptians more than the result itself —a 0-0 draw - that ensured a confrontation between football facts and cultural fantasies. This duel, between myth and reality, which would prove decisive, was resolved within days. Holland, the European Champions, were Ireland's next opponents. Surviving the concession of an early goal to the ‘Dutch Masters’ of tabloid hyperbole, Ireland fought back with immense skill and courage.

Then, with the end in sight, as the Irish nation prepared itself for the shattering blow that defeat now would represent, Niall Quinn pounced on a goalkeeping error to score a stunning equaliser. Opportunism was never more divine. A nation at prayer had been heeded. God was now on the team, Charlton his earthly apostle.

After Holland, Ireland faced Romania in Genoa for a place in the quarter-finals. The tense, evenly-balanced game went to a penalty shoot-out. In Genoa weary players grouped in the centre-circle dreading the ordeal, praying that they would be the one not to miss. Back home the nation fell silent: cars pulled to the side of the road, the occupants unable to drive and listen to their radio; watching big screens in pubs, village halls and offices people urged each other ‘hush’, as if the noise from Ireland might break the concentration of the heroes in Genoa.

The shots from both sides were accurate. Then Packie Bonner guessed correctly, diving to his right to foil the fourth Romanian marksman. David O’Leary (restored to favour as an extra-time sub) strode forward; if he scored Ireland were off to Rome to take on Italy. The irony that Ireland now depended on a man banished by Jack was not lost on the watching millions back home. Nor, indeed, as he subsequently confided in me, on David.

He struck with calm conviction. The ball, curled with the inside of his right boot, hit the top of the net, a yard wide of the Romanian 'keeper's desperate left arm. Those at home, and the millions scattered round the world, the diaspora which has embraced this team with particular fervour because so many of the players are sons of exiles, symbols of the comforting thought that Irishness survives the sorrow of exile, for them the O'Leary goal is a moment that will never be forgotten. It is no exaggeration to say that in the same way that other generations remember where they were, how they felt, the moment news broke of Kennedy's assassination or the Munich Air Crash — so the Irish remember the O'Leary goal.

That night O'Connell St filled with revellers, while elsewhere people around the country spontaneously took to the streets to celebrate the team. Why? It's hard to put it into words. One image endures: the late John Healy, the Irish Times legendary political columnist was a Mayo man, a lover of Gaelic games, a debunker of myths, a dealer in harsh truths. Above all a registered cynic. There is a piece of film showing Healy as he watched the penalty shoot-out. The face is stern, the posture worldly, sceptical. As O’Leary's shot hits the net the hard-bitten old hack begins to sob. The tears follow, tears of joy, tears of relief, the tears of a man from the barren West of Ireland where poverty and despair are rooted in the rocky soil.

Healy knew about emigration, failure, false dawns, and hated the stereotype Irish of myth, feckless beggars at the world's door. Now on a football field in far-off Italy he saw an Irishman step confidently forward to claim the prize. For once prayer was answered, no longer the solace of the defeated. Knowing nothing about soccer, Healy was, however, only too familiar with Irish history, the real context for the story of Jack Charlton and his team.

Taoiseach Charles J Haughey flew to Rome for the game against Italy. So did U2 and 20,000 fans who couldn't afford the trip but couldn't bear to miss the occasion. Ireland lost 1-0. After the game the Irish sang and cheered as Haughey and Big Jack did a lap of honour round Rome's Olympic Stadium.

CJ Haughey has gone the way of all politicians, Jack Charlton is more renowned than ever. Last month he was conferred as Freeman of Dublin City, an honour he shares with Nelson Mandela and with Mother Teresa. He plays the role of national hero to perfection. He was well prepared by the years of after-dinner speaking, the creation of the Big Jack persona for ITV and Channel 4. And of course his own entirely natural eccentricity.

When the Irish team returned from Italy the twenty-minute drive from Dublin Airport took three hours. An estimated half-a-million people turned out to greet the heroes. But the football statistics of Italia 1990 might confuse a Martian or an American — witnessing Ireland's national celebration's in the light of the numbers. Ireland played five matches winning none of them. Only two goals were scored, both of them desperate equalisers.

The unpalatable football fact is that although the Irish team was undoubtedly courageous, disciplined and highly motivated, attributes for which Jack Charlton deserves immense credit, they should have done better, and would have if different players and tactics had been used.

Three of the best Irish players made no contribution to Italia 1990. Liam Brady had retired from international football before the World Cup finals, having been rather cruelly humiliated by Charlton at Lansdowne Road the previous September. Brady was not sympathetic to Charlton's long ball tactics. He was also independent minded, a bold sceptic rather than a wilting instrument of the coach's plans. Jack had Brady earmarked for demotion.

The problem was that Brady had adjusted himself to Charlton's tactics and was playing as well as ever for Ireland. Brady was hugely popular with the Irish fans. Journalists who would never have dreamed of criticising the national hero might have bridled at Brady's omission.

Identifying a looming problem Jack acted when Ireland entertained West Germany in a friendly at Lansdowne Road. This was certain to be a difficult game. Brady was selected. He and Ireland played well to take an early one-goal lead. After thirty-five minutes the Germans equalised. Jack immediately substituted Liam Brady.

The inference was clear. Brady was at fault for the goal conceded. Asked shortly afterwards by an acquaintance why he'd substituted Brady, Jack alluded to his need to get Brady out of my hair before the World Cup finals. The substitution was a pre-emptive strike against a Brady-for-Italy campaign. It worked.

Ronnie Whelan went to Italia '90 as captain of Ireland. He returned home without playing a game. A thigh injury kept Ronnie out of the England and Holland games. He declared himself fit to face Egypt. Jack, pleased with the way things were going, decided to keep faith in the lads who'd already played. Fair enough. But after the Egyptian debacle he again declined to include Whelan for the games against Romania and Italy.

Whelan had made the mistake of going public with his declaration of fitness before the Egyptian game. Jack resented what he deemed to be a challenge to his authority.

The assessment football analysts had to make was how much better an Irish team containing Brady, Whelan and O'Leary would have performed at the 1990 World Cup finals.

If soccer lovers in Ireland, those who cherished the game as traditionally played by Brady, Whelan, O'Leary and the old heroes who charmed these men's fathers stood aside from the celebrations of Jack and his team, it was not because of begrudgery, rather a matter of taste. Winning, or drawing, at all costs had never been the Irish way.

Remarkably and happily the football story has now in 1994 begun to justify the hype of the last six years. The definitive judgment of Jack Charlton the coach will be made this summer in the US and in 1996 when England host the European Championships.

Two factors have had a profound bearing on the saga. Since 1990, a number of exceptionally gifted players have emerged and, wisely, been nurtured by Charlton. Men like Denis Irwin, Terry Phelan, Roy Keane, Gary Kelly and Jason McAteer have added distinction and vitality to the squad. Paul McGrath now plays in his best position.

The second factor is a change in the way the team plays. In 1993 a new FIFA law decreed that the ball could no longer be passed back to the goalkeeper's hands, unless headed. Effectively, this new law forced Ireland to forswear one of Charlton's primary attacking preferences: the long ball-aimed high by Packie Bonner into opposition territory. It was, for example, by that route that Ireland scored the equaliser of legend against Holland in Palermo. But it was also that method that rendered men like Liam Brady and Ronnie Whelan redundant. Now defenders are obliged to turn and play old fashioned football, the game as it should be played and always had been pre-Jack in Ireland.

The coach of narrow conviction is a complex character. Bloody-minded and stubborn Jack may be, yet he is the supreme pragmatist and has therefore adapted with zeal to the new FIFA law. Ireland's style has changed radically as a result of that, the results have improved dramatically. The perfect balance now exists between discipline and resilience, the English qualities Charlton has infused into his Irish teams, and those quintessentially Irish characteristics, wit and imagination.

Asked recently by journalists about the changes, Jack denied that much had changed, an echo of that long-ago day in the Leeds dressing room when standing drenched in the doorway, he told his tormentors that: ‘Anyway you missed’.

As the Irish party landed at Kennedy Airport last Monday, the Aer Lingus chief hostess bid them farewell with words that were as sincere as they were moving: ‘We wish you well, you carry the hopes and dreams of our nation with you.’

Should Ireland contest the closing stages of USA 1994, a career that began over forty years ago will reach an extraordinary climax. Jack Charlton will join the ranks of the great football managers. He will probably deny that it has happened.