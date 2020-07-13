| 16.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eamon Dunphy on Jack Charlton, from the archives: The player, the manager and the national hero

Jack Charlton managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jack Charlton managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Jack Charlton managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Jack Charlton managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Eamon Dunphy

Ahead of USA 94, Eamon Dunphy assessed Jack Charlton's football legacy in the Sunday Independent, from his time as a World Cup winner with England to his major tournament breakthrough as Ireland manager. As the nation mourns Charlton's passing, here is how Dunphy summed up his contribution to football 26 years ago.

A Law Unto Himself

By Eamon Dunphy