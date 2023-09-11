Dutch boss Koeman admits half-time changes turned match after ‘really poor’ start against Irish

RONALD Koeman suggested that his half-time tactical switch was central to the outcome of a crucial win for his Netherlands side with the Dutch boss declaring his team’s 2-1 success as a ‘fair result.’

Koeman admitted his charges struggled in the opening 20 to 25 minutes against Ireland’s high pressing approach, but felt his side rode out the storm and then took control when he opted to revert to his favoured back four at the interval.

The former Barcelona, Southampton and Everton boss had abandoned his preferred system for Thursday’s win over Greece, a response to an underwhelming year. And he stuck with the back three from the outset here before a difficult 45 prompted a double sub and change in strategy.

“The start was really poor,” said Koeman, “We expected high pressing from the Irish team but lost many balls. We did not have the control in the game and after 20-25 minutes it calmed down.

“The decision in half-time to change the system and play with four at the back was a good decision. After half-time, we controlled the game.. In the last minutes, they brought the same pressing but they did not create any chance to score. I think it’s a fair result.”