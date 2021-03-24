Duffy and Hendrick dropped as Stephen Kenny names Ireland team for Serbia clash

Shane Duffy has missed out on a place in the starting team to face Serbia. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick are two high-profile omissions as Stephen Kenny named his Ireland team to face Serbia in the opening World Cup qualifier.

The game in Belgrade will be a huge test for the Boys in Green, who have yet to win a game under Kenny through his first eight matches in charge. Duffy and Hendrick have paid the price for a drop in form at club level, while goalkeeper Mark Travers gets the start in the place of the injured Darren Randolph.

Ireland Independent football correpsondent Daniel McDonnell expects Ireland to play in a 3-5-2 formation, with Seamus Coleman, Dara O'Shea and Ciaran Clark in defence. Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens are set to line-out on either side of a midfield three of Alan Browne, Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby, with Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson up front.

Kick-off for the match against Serbia is at 7.45.

Ireland XI: Travers; Coleman, O'Shea, Clark; Doherty, Molumby, Cullen, Browne, Stevens; Connolly, Robinson

Online Editors