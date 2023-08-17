Dubliner Bosun Lawal signs long-term deal with Celtic

Celtic have shown their faith in Irish prospect Bosun Lawal by signing him up on a contract that keeps him at Parkhead until 2026.

Dubliner Lawal will now head out on loan to Fleetwood Town, where he will hook up with former Celtic man Scott Brown as well as compatriots Promise Omochere, Ryan Graydon and David Harrington, but the player has been assured that his long-term future lies at Parkhead.

"Celtic are delighted to announce that Bosun Lawal has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026,” the club said today.

“After putting pen to paper, the defender will now go on a season-long loan to English League One side, Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown.”

A product of St Kevin’s Boys, defender Lawal (20) joined Celtic from Watford two years ago and made his first team debut in a Scottish Cup tie in January. He was part of the first team squad for pre-season under new boss Brendan Rodgers but he will now see out the season in League One at Fleetwood.

Celtic’s Irish players have played no role in the early part of the season as James McCarthy has been frozen out while Liam Scales has not even made the bench for the first two games of the term.