THE choice of Dublin to host four games in Euro 2020 will be worth around €106m to the city, according to an economic impact survey carried out for Dublin City Council.

THE choice of Dublin to host four games in Euro 2020 will be worth around €106m to the city, according to an economic impact survey carried out for Dublin City Council.

Dublin will benefit to the tune of €106m from hosting of Euro 2020 games

Lansdowne Road will play host to three group games and one Round of 16 game in June 2020, in what will be the biggest sporting event to ever be held in this country.

Between 76,000 and 96,000 extra tourists are expected to visit Ireland during the two-week period between June 15 and June 30, with the average stay estimated to be around six nights.

Half of these will be spent outside of Dublin and “foster balanced regional development,” according to a statement today announcing the independent economic impact study carried out by EY-DKM for the council.

“UEFA Euro 2020 will also result in the creation of 2,780 full-time jobs before and during the tournament as a result of additional tourism and organisation spending,” it said.

The economic impact study estimated that for every €1 of public spending, the tournament will generate €4 of additional revenue for the Exchequer.

It also looked at the impact to the economy of hosting the qualifying draw at the Convention Centre Dublin, in December last year, finding that this event generated €2m for the Irish economy.

Up to 600 overseas visitors attended during the off-peak tourism season for that event, it said.

“With an expected global audience of five billion, Dublin’s hosting of UEFA Euro 2020 will represent a unique opportunity to showcase the city and country to the world,” the statement said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe, said excitement is “quite rightly” building across Dublin and Ireland for the football tournament.

“Dublin is world-renowned for being a welcoming destination for tourists,” he said.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting UEFA Euro 2020 and sharing our city with visitors from all over Europe. The anticipated cultural and economic impact of the tournament will leave a long-lasting legacy on our city and beyond.”

Tourism and Sport Minister Shane Ross said the results of the study show the overwhelmingly positive effect hosting the tournament will have on Dublin, Ireland and the wider economy.

“It will also serve as a great opportunity to demonstrate Ireland’s credentials to host future sporting events,” he said.

A Local Organisation Structure (LOS) comprising of Dublin City Council, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Football Association of Ireland and the Aviva Stadium has been working on tournament preparations since winning the bid in September 2014.

To date, more than 1,600 people have applied to volunteer during the tournament with applications received from every county in Ireland and 56 different nationalities.

The application process remains open and anyone interested in being part of UEFA EURO 2020 should visit euro2020.com/volunteers.

Online Editors