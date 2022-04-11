Double injury blow for Ireland with Matt Doherty and James McClean set to miss June internationals

STEPHEN Kenny says he is fearing the worst on the injury front as he expects Matt Doherty and James McClean to miss the June international window.

Doherty suffered a knee injury in the first half of Tottenaham's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, and while the player has not officially been ruled out, Kenny is braced for grim news after the Dubliner sees a specialist tomorrow.

He's also planning to be without veteran McClean for the Nations League matches in June due to a knee injury sustained on club duty for his club, although Kenny is also aware that McClean has a habit of winning fitness battles when the odds were stacked against him.

"I wouldn't be too optimistic of having Matt available in June. It's early days and we'll see how he is, he's seeing a specialist tomorrow, we'll be wiser then. The initial prognosis they were talking 10-12 weeks, it's a knee ligament injury, that's where we are with that," Kenny said today, speaking at the Sligo Showgrounds ahead of his appearance on the LOI Show.

"You never know with these things, you can be surprised, but it seems pretty clear on this one, we'll know more tomorrow but it seems it is that kind of time frame. They sent the scans over, that seems to be the case," added Kenny, who says he's not yet spoken to the Spurs man since his injury.

"I have left him alone for the minute, our medical team are dealing with the Spurs medical team, I will be speaking to him over the next couple of days."

The initial diagnosis on McClean was that he was out for up to nine months, though his club later reduced the time frame to a matter of weeks, and in a social media post last week, McClean told fans not to rule him out for this season. But Kenny admits it's unlikely that the Wigan man will feature in June.

"James is seeing a specialist as well, he was due to see one today actually. I think the question is, how long James needs his knee in a brace for, that could determine how that goes. Initially he got really bad news, and then he got better news," Kenny said.

"James is very determined, as you know, if they [Wigan] go up automatically there is a four-week gap between the end of League One and the international break, unlike the Premier League where it just goes straight in.

"It's a situation we are unsure of, all things being equal he would be ruled out, the injury itself, but James is quite determined. The odds are against him based on the medical advice but James often defies that. It depends if they need his knee in a brace for a much longer period, it affects anything he can do, it depends on the specialist."

