Double injury blow for Ireland as Doherty and Stevens ruled out of Qatar friendly

Matt Doherty has been ruled out of Ireland's friendly with Qatar. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens will miss Ireland's friendly with Qatar tomorrow.

Stephen Kenny's starting wing backs for the games with Serbia and Luxembourg have both been ruled out of the trip to Hungary as they are injured.

Doherty was taken off at the interval of Saturday's horror show against Luxembourg, while Stevens was involved for the duration.

Qatar have been added into Ireland's fixture rota for their World Cup qualifying group, and have already scored wins over Group A sides Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in this window.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Qatar Friendly



Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

