Donal Conway to step down as FAI President at EGM next month

Donal Conway will step down as president of the FAI at an EGM next month, the association have confirmed today.

The FAI board will attend a 1pm press conference today at FAI HQ to publish their accounts for 2017 and 2018 but in advance of that, the board informed stakeholders that Conway will stand aside.

"Donal Conway has today announced his intention to step down as President of the FAI at an EGM to be held on the 25th January 2019. This EGM will be convened for the purpose of electing his successor. Donal will address the Members of the Association at the reconvened AGM to be held on the 29th December 2019 at noon in Citywest Hotel regarding his decision," a letter to FAI council members today said.

Conway's exit from the FAI board was a key demand of Minister for Sport Shane Ross before any restoration of state funding for the FAI could be considered and his departure could at least start the process of getting state funding restored.

"In accordance with FAI Rules, where a casual vacancy arises, the Board shall seek nominations for the vacant position, on such terms and subject to such conditions as it may consider appropriate and shall call an EGM within 30 days of the vacancy occurring to elect a replacement officer for the balance of the term of office remaining.

"The Association shall seek nominations after the 29th December for the position of President of the FAI.

"Any person who is a serving member of Council and who has been a member of Council for two years, which service need not have been consecutive, shall be eligible to be elected as President of the FAI."

