Sport International Soccer

Saturday 27 July 2019

Donal Conway re-elected as FAI president after delegates vote overwhelmingly at AGM

Donal Conway has been re-elected as FAI president. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Donal Conway has been re-elected as FAI president. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Donal Conway has been re-elected as FAI president at the association's AGM.

Conway, who was running unopposed, received 134 from a possible 140 votes. Five delegates voted against while there was one abstention.

Earlier, FAI vice president Noel Fitzroy opted to withdraw his bid to be re-elected, leaving Paul Cooke and Gerry McAnaney as the two candidates.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In Live from Wexford: Brendan Cummins, John Mullane, Ursula Jacob and Billy Byrne on All-Ireland semi finals

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport