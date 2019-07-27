Donal Conway re-elected as FAI president after delegates vote overwhelmingly at AGM
Donal Conway has been re-elected as FAI president at the association's AGM.
Conway, who was running unopposed, received 134 from a possible 140 votes. Five delegates voted against while there was one abstention.
Earlier, FAI vice president Noel Fitzroy opted to withdraw his bid to be re-elected, leaving Paul Cooke and Gerry McAnaney as the two candidates.
