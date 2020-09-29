Doherty/Coleman experiment shouldn't be ditched after one game - their form demands a second outing in Slovakia

TO avoid a ruinous error of judgement in relation to Seamus Coleman, Stephen Kenny need only defer to a nugget of good sense panned from the deep seam of John Giles’s wisdom.

It is one the freshman Irish manager should deploy to untangle the knotty Coleman/Matt Doherty conundrum ahead of a defining night in Slovakia nine days hence.

Coleman was this week likened by one of the game’s most storied coaches to the towering defensive triumvirate of Paulo Maldini, Sergio Ramos and John Terry.

Yet, 72 hours after that arresting commendation rolled off Carlo Ancelotti’s tongue, the indications are that Kenny is prepared to leave the leader of Everton’s impressive renaissance on the bench even with a Euro 2021 berth on the line.

If that can be interpreted as a potentially grievous act of self-harm, it is certainly one that runs counter to the pragmatic well from which Giles ladles his sporting logic.

The old master, with that clarity of thought that elevated him to the highest rank of TV analysts, argues: "There’s only one plan in football: Win your next match."

Giles is unswerving in his opinion that the way to achieve that goal is by assuring the best available players are on the pitch – even if that requires tweaking preferred systems or tactics.

Doherty and Coleman, the latter revitalised and again approaching the peak of performance which saw him voted by his fellow professionals to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year six years ago, are the two outstanding footballers available to Kenny.

It is hardly outrageous to contend that Ireland’s prospects of a profitable evening in Bratislava on Thursday week might be advanced by selecting both in the starting XI.

That may be an affront to the new breed of geeks who obsess about formations and structure, preferring to pigeon-hole talented athletes rather than celebrate versatile potential.

But then Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho, the latter like Ancelotti a multiple Champions League-winning manager, take a different view.

"The style of how we play is very important. But it is omelettes and eggs. No eggs – no omelettes. It depends on the quality of eggs," the three-time Premier League champion once observed.

Coleman and Doherty are, indisputably, the highest grade Ireland has "laid" in recent years. Coaches of the calibre of Klopp and Pep Guardiola continue to make matchwood of any notion that two such quality performers cannot be accommodated in the same team.

Klopp was happy to deploy his midfield shield, Fabinho, as a central defender at Chelsea last week. The planet did not tumble off its axis. Rather the Brazilian brilliantly decommissioned the €50m striker Timo Werner.

Guardiola has similarly blurred the lines between defence and midfield in his stationing of Fernandinho.

James Milner, a player whose solid professionalism and deeply imbued team ethic is a mirror image of Coleman, has thrived over his career in both full-back slots, as a central midfielder, in a variety of wide roles, even, once as a false 9.

Nobody is suggesting that Kenny turn to Doherty or Coleman in his search for the next Robbie Keane. But Ireland’s talent reserves hardly run so deep that either can be decommissioned for the most significant fixture of the season.

The nation’s back catalogue demonstrates the dividend that can be reaped from unconventional thinking.

Some of the most imperishable days of thunder Irish football has known were facilitated by Jack Charlton reimagining the untouchable centre-half, Paul McGrath, as a midfield anchor.

Charlton, the unapologetic Machiavellian, made the move because he was overloaded with quality centre-backs, as Ireland are now with right-sided defenders, but saw significant benefit of fitting them all into his plans.

Some choose to present one storm-tossed fixture on a lump of rock jutting into wild seas as a supreme court verdict on the lunacy of shoehorning Coleman and Doherty into the one team.

It is true that in Gibraltar 18 months ago, the pooling of the pair’s talents down the right flank did not produce immediately flawless Lennon & McCartney-like cohesion.

But there were extenuating circumstances: The hostile weather, an artificial pitch, lower-caste opponents whose only ambition was to frustrate, Mick McCarthy’s inherent conservatism, Doherty’s lack of international game time.

If every pioneering experiment was similarly abandoned after 60 minutes, the coffin ship might remain the only means of transatlantic travel, email would not have trumped the carrier pigeon and we would still be reading by candlelight.

The Coleman/Doherty story deserves a second chapter.

Doherty’s landmark assets, like his celebrated Liverpool peer Trent Alexander-Arnold, are those rampaging forward runs, his capacity to unnerve opponents, to pile up assists and vital goals.

Against Denmark last November, the advancing Dubliner netted one of only two goals Ireland have scored in the nearly eight hours of their last five competitive games.

Maybe it would be a gamble to liberate Doherty to prioritise those offensive gifts, perhaps it would require the manager to adjust or even radically shift from his philosophy of choice.

But, given, Ireland were a study in incoherence in Kenny’s dispiriting opening double-header against Bulgaria and Finland at the beginning of the month, there might be significant upsides to such a volte-face.

An added bonus might be how Doherty’s defensive experience would allow him to provide seamless cover when Coleman, as he did to great effect at Crystal Palace on Saturday, advances into enemy territory.

Watching Ireland’s inarticulate lunges in recent years has felt like one continuous tranquiliser shot to the soul.

Kenny’s strongest supporters, in contrast, celebrate his ambition and bravery, a willingness to reach undaunted for the stars.

Going with his two best players, one so recently name-checked alongside some of the standout defenders of the modern age, the other recruited by a club who were contesting a Champions League final just 16 months ago, might be seen by the more inflexible technocrats as a gamble too far.

For the more romantically minded, it would merely emphasise that Kenny is no prisoner of small ideas.