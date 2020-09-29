| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Doherty/Coleman experiment shouldn't be ditched after one game - their form demands a second outing in Slovakia

It remains to be seen whether Stephen Kenny looks to accommodate both Matt Doherty (left) and Seamus Coleman in his starting team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

It remains to be seen whether Stephen Kenny looks to accommodate both Matt Doherty (left) and Seamus Coleman in his starting team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It remains to be seen whether Stephen Kenny looks to accommodate both Matt Doherty (left) and Seamus Coleman in his starting team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

It remains to be seen whether Stephen Kenny looks to accommodate both Matt Doherty (left) and Seamus Coleman in his starting team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Roy Curtis

TO avoid a ruinous error of judgement in relation to Seamus Coleman, Stephen Kenny need only defer to a nugget of good sense panned from the deep seam of John Giles’s wisdom.

It is one the freshman Irish manager should deploy to untangle the knotty Coleman/Matt Doherty conundrum ahead of a defining night in Slovakia nine days hence.

Coleman was this week likened by one of the game’s most storied coaches to the towering defensive triumvirate of Paulo Maldini, Sergio Ramos and John Terry.