Doherty over Coleman and Adam Idah starts - Stephen Kenny makes big selection calls for first match

Matt Doherty, left, will start ahead of Seamus Coleman in Stephen Kenny's first game as Ireland manager. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman starts on the bench tonight as Stephen Kenny has gone with Matt Doherty in the side for his first game in charge against Bulgaria.

Doherty, who has just completed an exciting move to Spurs, will be keen to impress in Ireland's opening UEFA Nations League game of the new campaign, which is also the Boys in Green's first outing since they played Denmark last November.

Elsewhere in the team, Norwich City striker Adam Idah is named in the team for what will be his international debut, playing alongside Callum O'Dowd and Aaron Connolly in what will be a youthful attacking three.

Darren Randolph is in goals, Shane Duffy and John Egan are in the centre of defence while Enda Stevens is at left back. Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy will form a midfield three.

Shane Duffy captains the side in Coleman's absence.

The game kicks off in Sofia at 19.45 and is live on Sky Sports Football.

Ireland: Randolph, Doherty, Egan, Duffy, Stevens, Hendrick, McCarthy, Hourihane, O'Dowda, Idah, Connolly.

