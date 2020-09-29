'Do I think they can play in the same team? I do' - Stephen Kenny open to Doherty/Coleman combo

Stephen Kenny says he won't rule out the idea of playing Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman in the side to face Slovakia in the Euro 2020 playoff next week.

But the Republic of Ireland boss says Ireland will need to end a barren run of competitive away games without a win if they are to pull of an "exceptional" result in Bratislava and make it to the final of the Euro 2020 playoff.

Kenny today named a 25-man squad for the three games to come in October, starting with that clash with Slovakia on Thursday of next week, followed by games against Wales and Finland. Kenny has included Robbie Brady and Callum O'Dowda even though he admits they are both injury concerns with O'Dowda, who started both Nations League games under Kenny, not having played for his club this season and has only resumed training a few days ago.

Kenny omitted Coleman from his side in the Nations League in favour of Doherty and he says he's not wedded to one system or to particular personnel.

"Do I think they can play in the same team? I do," Kenny said today.

"All the players are important, Seamus has been captain for a long time, has been a great captain, he has been terrific. These are good problems to have, these are the problems we want to exist. We don't have that situation in every position but we are pleased that several players are playing regularly in the first team and there's a difference between now and month ago, players were in pre-season and hadn't played games. Seamus is in flying form.

"We will do what we feel is right for the game, that's the key, they are both versatile players, Matt and Seamus are huge assets to Ireland and that's what we want, we want that in all positions. What anyone else thinks is irrelevant, Seamus has been a great captain for Ireland, a great player and has had a great start to the season."

"Matt finished the season brilliantly with Wolves, scoring quite a number of goals and creating things, the last game for us he was in preseason mode but he has come back and had his best game for Tottenham was last week, he was back to his best, he did really well and that bodes well," added Kenny.

Slovakia's squad, also named today, did not include their goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is injured, but Kenny has talked up the strengths of Pavel Hapal's side.

"It's a tough game, Slovakia were very unfortunate not to qualify, they played very well, the games against Wales and Hungary home and away are very interesting to me and the Nations League bears no relevance, they made eight changes for the last game, those Hungary and Wales games are measuring points for me, they had a lot of possession in those games," he says.

"They are a good team, from our point of view as a nation we've not won an away game against a significant nation in a few years and we have to do something extraordinary now to rally around each other to get a big performance in Slovakia to try and get that and victory."

