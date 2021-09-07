Disappointment for Ireland U-21 as Luxembourg battle back to snatch draw

Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland U-21 side paid the penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw in their European Championship qualifier away to Luxembourg.

A missed penalty by Cork-born forward Tyreik Wright in the first half, and a successfully converted spot kick by the home side's Dylan Kuete six minutes from time, meant that Ireland were denied a second successive win in the qualifiers, with a lead goal by UCD's Colm Whelan cancelled out.

Ireland dominated the early exchanges of the game and were awarded a penalty on 33 minutes after Will Ferry was fouled but Luxembourg keeper Lucas Fox guessed correctly and saved the spot kick from Wright.

Ireland could not find a breakthrough but sub Whelan made an immediate impact when he came on for Evan Ferguson. Waterford-native Whelan connected with a cross from fellow League of Ireland man Dawson Devoy and struck for his debut goal.

Still on a high from last week's 2-0 win in Bosnia, Ireland looked on course for a second successive win and clean sheet but defender Oisin McEntee, on loan from Newcastle United to Greenock Morton, was penalised for a challenge on Alessio Curci and sub Kuete stepped up to send the penalty past Brian Maher.

Crawford's side are in action again next month with qualifiers at home to Luxembourg and away to Montenegro.

IRELAND: Maher (Bray W); O'Connor (Tranmere), O'Brien (Crystal P), McEntee (Greenock Morton); Bagan (Cardiff); Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Coventry (Peterborough, cap), Devoy (Bohemians); Wright (Salford), Ferguson (Brighton), Ferry (Crawley).

SUBS: Whelan (UCD) for Ferguson, 67; Moran (Brighton) for Ferry, 67; Johansson (Fortuna Sittard) for Coventry, 81. Noss (Borussia Dortmund) for Devoy, 81.

LUXEMBOURG: Fox; Schmit (Sacras 77), Olesen, D'Anzico; Erkus (Torres 77), Osmanovic, Medina (Turping 77), Latic, Ikene; Bernard (Kuete 54), Curici (de Oliveira 82).

REF: Loukas Sotiriou (Cyprus)