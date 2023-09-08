‘Disappointed’ Alan Browne insists Ireland will move on from France defeat to make Dutch date ‘a special occasion’

Alan Browne admits that Ireland felt let down after conceding yet another goal from long range to give France their lead goal and then inflict a 2-0 defeat on Ireland which does serious harm to the Republic's qualification hopes.

And the Preston man admits that Sunday's tie at home to Holland is now a must-win game for Stephen Kenny's outfit.

"It's disappointing," Browne said of the first half goal from outside the box which gave France a foothold in a game they went on to dominate.

"Again, you could say our backs were always going to be against the wall but to concede in the manner we did was disappointing.

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice pick over Ireland's 2-0 defeat to France and look ahead to Sunday's crunch date with Holland

"We know we could have done better and there are other negatives that are probably going to be highlighted more but we just need to get over it now as quickly as we can.

"Everyone would have written us off before the game - we didn't. We went into the game hoping to get something. We need to put it into the back of our mind now as it was always going to be a tough task to get anything.

"We dug deep and kept the score as low as we could. It could have been more if it wasn't for the boys showing their resilience in the end. We have to shift our focus quickly onto Sunday.

"That was always going to be the main game coming into this camp and we have to take whatever positives we can from this and we need to shift focus quickly," Browne added as he is likely to return to midfield for Sunday as Matt Doherty is now free from suspension and is ready to claim back his right-back slot, as he accepts that three points against the Dutch is a necessity.

"There is probably no hiding from that. We knew that was always going to be the case after the Greece game.

"Coming into this camp we tried our best to get something from this game but it was always going to be difficult but we'll try get the crowd behind us on Sunday and make it a big occasion."