Didier Deschamps expects ‘problems’ from Ireland but describes Evan Ferguson’s absence as ‘an important loss’

Some things did get lost in translation off the field, but on the pitch, Didier Deschamps believes that Evan Ferguson will be a loss for Ireland for the Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris.

The French are aiming to keep up their perfect start to the qualifying campaign, four wins and four clean sheets to date, and their next test is at home to an Ireland side which is clearly weakened by the absence of Ferguson due to a knee injury.

The game is a sell-out though interest in the game is dimmed by the fact that the World Cup is taking place here, and at his pre-match press conference, Deschamps was grilled by the local media with more questions about the rugby than the threat posed by Ireland.

Deschamps spoke in glowing terms about the injured Brighton player, though the Premier League club’s owners will be intrigued to hear Deschamps’s translator get mixed up and describe Ferguson as a Crystal Palace player in his pre-match press conference at the Parc des Princes today – a slip on the translator’s part as there’s no doubt that the French boss knows about the Meath native.

Evan Ferguson in Profile

“He's a very good player, he has shown really good quality with his club, I know he has less appearances with his national team than his club,” said Deschamps.

“He has so many qualities as an attacking player I know he is going to be a very efficient player, I know he will get even better in the future but it's an important loss for the Ireland team not to have such a player.”

France carried on their recent good run against Ireland – the Republic have not beaten the French since 1981 – with a 1-0 win in Dublin at the start of the campaign but Deschamps recalls how tough that match was, the key moments being a goal from defender Benjamin Pavard and a superb save from keeper Mike Maignan late on to deny Nathan Collins.

“I can confirm the game over there was a bit complicated but I can add that I know that Ireland played three days earlier, they played a friendly,” Deschamps said.

“Playing against Ireland is always complicated, we have seen the quality of the Irish team, we need to improve our defensive line.

"We had some problems as our opponents had some chances in Dublin. Tomorrow we have to improve this side of us, our defensive game.

"Mike Maignan changed the result, it was great from him, he brings a lot of variety to the team, he had more occasions in the game in Dublin.”

Deschamps was speaking at his press conference through a translator but the translation was not as reliable as the French displays so far.

When veteran Antoine Griezmann was asked by Independent.ie if he'd been given an insight into the Irish psyche from a spell where Matt Doherty was his club mate at Atletico Madrid and if Evan Ferguson’s loss changed the French game plan, his answer dealt with neither topic as he went back to that 1-0 win in Dublin in March.

"It was a very complicated game in Dublin we had to suffer a lot at the back," Griezmann said.

“It was a nervous game for us, it was a duel to win If we have more control of the ball in this game more we won't suffer the same and we hope to raise that.

“Mike Maignan saved the team two or three times. We expect a lot of intensity, we'll have to keep the ball if we don't want to suffer as much. We will have to win the duels."

Deschamps confirmed that Kylian Mbappé will be captain against Ireland in what will be France’s 900th international game, and Randal Kolo Muani is likely to be fit despite a recent injury.