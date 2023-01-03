Derby County make move to prevent loss of Ireland star Jason Knight

Derby County have moved to prevent the loss of Ireland star Jason Knight in the summer by taking up the option of extending his contract.

Knight (21) is in demand after some impressive displays for the League One side, but there was concern that he could leave the club for a minimal fee in the summer, or even in the January window, as he was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

But the club have triggered an automatic extension, based on appearances and his current deal, so any interested parties will no longer be able to land the Dubliner on the cheap.

"None of the players are for sale. I've not been told by anyone above me that is the case. It's about trying to keep the group together and trying to improve it," manager Paul Warne said, admitting that financial restrictions on the club who were in administration only a few months ago mean that any revenue from player sales could not be reinvested into the squad.

"If I sell Jason Knight or anyone now I can't spend it. It's about keeping this group together, trying to keep them fit and trying to help them. If we can get two or three bodies in to help make the starting XI even stronger, then great. Knighty is up in the summer but we have an option on him that we will obviously take. It gives us a chance to try to convince him to stay.”

Knight starred in Monday’s 4-0 win over Accrington with Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick on the scoresheet.