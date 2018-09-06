Beaten, battered and bewildered. That is Irish football in the wake of this crushing in Cardiff.

Beaten, battered and bewildered. That is Irish football in the wake of this crushing in Cardiff.

Depleted Ireland demolished by rampant Wales in their UEFA Nations League opener

Wales destroyed Ireland with fleet-footed football that an injury-hit visiting team simple could not cope with.

Yes, front-liners were missing. But you expect any player in an Irish shirt to get the basics right.

Yet in this first ever Nations League game, Ireland’s defending was awful as players seemed in awe of the show their hosts were putting on.

Never mind stop four goals, we couldn’t even get a decent tackle in as the Welsh ran around, past and beyond the Irish defence that had been so good in the same stadium 11 months previously.

The stadium was not the cauldron it had been back then when World Cup qualifying was at stake.

But over 1500 Irish supporters had turned up, hoping for something better than the start they saw.

Ireland’s defence was ripped open as early as the sixth minute by a simple pass from Joe Allen to the feet of Welsh striker Tom Lawrence.

He beat Ciaran Clark all too easily and then also Darren Randolph in the Irish goal at his near post.

Two touches and Ireland were a goal down and the 4-4-1-1 formation that Martin O’Neill was trying in this match was already creaking.

Maybe, with so many players missing for one reason or another, the manager had no choice but to play this team and formation.

But Ireland’s defence was cruelly exposed for a second time on 17 minutes.

Jeff Hendrick played a ball straight to Welsh left-full Ben Davies.

And when you give the ball away cheaply in that manner in international football bad things happen.

Davies swept a magnificent 50-yard pass to Gareth Bale and once Wales’ wizard had the ball at his feet there was an inevitability that he would score - cutting inside two static defenders and blasting the ball beyond the helpless Randolph.

It would get worse. Conor Hourihane was bundled off the ball by the Irish-qualified Ethan Ampadu and the ball was swiftly transferred to Aaron Ramsey for the Gunner to score.

Full-back Connor Roberts ambled forward for a goal in the second half, laid on a plate for him by the brilliant Bale and again the shot was unerring.

Shaun Williams’ goal was too little too late for even Irish pride.

He tapped the ball into the Welsh net after a rare blemish from a Welsh player, with Ramsey coughing up possession 20 yards out.

Thus ended a magnificent night for Ryan Giggs in his first competitive outing as Welsh boss.

For the Irish supremo O’Neill and Giggs’ old buddy Roy Keane it was a sobering 90 minutes.

Hosting Euro 2020 matches in Dublin, with the Boys in Green playing, is but a pipedream barring some football miracle.

On what we saw here, Ireland just don’t have the players!

Ireland- Randolph; Coleman, Duffy, Clark, Ward; Christie, Hendrick, Hourihane, O’Dowda; Robinson; Walters- Subs Williams for Hourihane ht, Stevens for Ward 66mins, Horgan for Robinson 76mins

Wales- Hennessey; Roberts, Williams, Mepham, Davies; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Brooks, Lawrence, Bale. Subs Smith for Ampadu 70mins, Roberts for Bale 75mins, Dummet for Davies 81mins

Referee- C. Turpin (France)

