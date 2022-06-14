| 9.9°C Dublin

Depleted Ireland aim to write a new Polish story

Republic of Ireland's Festy Ebosele during a training session at LKS Stadium in Lodz, Poland. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Daniel McDonnell

Ten years ago today, some 300km up the road in Gdansk, fading Irish hopes of prolonging their Euro 2012 party were ruthlessly dashed by a Spanish machine in full flow.

It was a sobering experience from a football perspective, with optimism ahead of the competition proving to be ludicrously misplaced.

