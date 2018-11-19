Denmark vs Ireland: Martin O'Neill's side look for improved display in final UEFA Nations League clash

Already-relegated Ireland are playing for pride in Aarhus tonight as they take on Denmark in their final UEFA Nations League tie. Follow all the action in our live blog.

