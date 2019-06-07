Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be hoping to build on his side's victories over Gibraltar and Georgia as they take on Denmark in Copenhagen.

Denmark v Republic of Ireland: What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Euro 2020 qualifier

Where is it taking place?

The game is at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen and it kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 or Sky Sports Main Event but you can also follow all the action on our live blog.

Probable teams

Ireland (4-1-4-1) Randolph; Stevens, Duffy, Keogh, Coleman; Whelan; McClean, Hourihane, Hendrick, Brady, McGoldrick.

Denmark (4-2-3-1) Schmeichel; Dalsgaard, Kjaer, M Jorgensen, Stryger; Schone, Delaney; Poulse, Eriksen, Braithwaite, N Jorgensen

How things stand in Group D

Last meeting

November 19, 2018: Aarhus UEFA Nations League

Denmark 0 Ireland 0

DENMARK: Ronnow; Ankersen, Jorgensen, Bjelland, Knudsen; Schone, Eriksen (Lerager 45), Hojbjerg, Poulsen (Gytkjaer 65), Jorgensen, Braithwaite (Cornelius 78).

IRELAND: Randolph; Keogh, Duffy, Long; Coleman, Christie, Hendrick, Brady (Robinson 65), Stevens; O’Dowda (Obafemi 80); O’Brien (Curtis 65)

Quotes

Mick McCarthy: "If we can play like we did against Georgia then yes we can (win).

“Will Denmark allow us play as well as that? It'll be a different atmosphere over there and in their favour.

“Will we have the courage and bravery to pass it like we did here in March? We played really well, so why not.

“But if they offered me a draw, I wouldn't even get on the plane. I’d take a draw here and now in both Denmark and Switzerland.

“Absolutely no question - and if anyone thinks that's negative, do me a favour.”

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney: "We struggle with their tactics when they defend deeply and then one good cross against us could be all they need," said Delaney.

"When I saw that we got Ireland again, I said 'oh no, not them again'. They're the most annoying opponent.

"We've room for improvement. We don't like playing Ireland. They don't play flowing football but they're skilled at what they do and that makes it a struggle.

"But it's also easy to sit and defend a 0-0. That's just maintaining the status quo so it'll take something different for Ireland to score."

Match odds:

Denmark 1/2

Draw: 13/5

Ireland 6/1

Online Editors