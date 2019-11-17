Denmark boss Age Hareide denies his side have shown disrespect to Ireland

DENMARK boss Age Hareide has denied that his side have shown disrespect to their Euro 2020 opponents and insists that he has nothing but regard for Mick McCarthy's side.

Some figures in the Irish camp have bristled with some comments from the Danes since the sides began their six-game series of matches in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

"They don't regard us with enough respect," McCarthy said last week while James McClean also said he was annoyed by quotes from the Danish squad, while Peter Schmiehel's claim that Ireland were "so bad" also ruffled feathers.

But Hareide, who had experience of the English game from his time as a player with Manchester City and Norwich City in the 1980s, has dismissed McCarthy's claims.

"Our players have respect for Ireland," he said at a pre-match press conference in Lansdowne Road.

"All our players say they don't like to play Ireland and that means respect. To say we love to play Ireland would be different.

"They [Irish players] have a big heart, I played against them and with them at Norwich and Man City, they were really good teammates, they were always there in the matches, they always gave 100 per cent."

Hareide is undefeated in five games against Ireland as Danish boss and while a point will be enough for the Danes to qualify for the Euros, he insists they won't go out to look for a draw.

"We play the game as normal," he said.

"We did it once in the last three years, against France in the World Cup, we played for a point and France played for a point, it was a boring game and you won’t get that. We want to win the game."

Online Editors