Denmark are prepared for Ireland's 'revenge mission'

DENMARK are ready for a "revenge mission" against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League in Dublin on Saturday night, their coach has warned.

DENMARK are ready for a "revenge mission" against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League in Dublin on Saturday night, their coach has warned.

Denmark secured World Cup qualification thanks to a 5-1 win over Ireland at Landsdowne Road and Age Hareide's outfit went on to enjoy their time at the finals in Russia.

They come to Dublin for the second time in 11 months without their talisman, Spurs star Christian Eriksen, and their boss expects a reaction from a home team still scarred by the 5-1 loss.

"It is always difficult to play Ireland, it's a team that is well organised and sometimes, as they did against us last time, they lose, but they are normally hard to break down, they work hard and know each other," Hareide said at his pre-match press conference on before a training session at Lansdowne Road.

"The attitude and spirit is their strength and we expect their best as they seek some revenge for the game in November, and we will prepare for that. But we have to focus on ourselves, we continue to play as a collective."

Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel was also wary of the reaction from Ireland.

"It would be a serious mistake to underestimate Ireland, they are looking for some kind of revenge," he said.

Denmark have yet to decide on who will replace Eriksen in their starting XI. "We can show we have a lot of good players in Denmark, missing Christian is not any kind of excuse after the game, we have to show ourselves and do our best," Hareide added.

Online Editors