Denise O’Sullivan set to pass fitness test for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia

Ruesha Littlejohn hails importance of O’Sullivan as Ireland’s ‘secret weapon’

Denise O’Sullivan has completed two training sessions and everything is going according to plan in her bid to feature in Thursday’s World Cup opener against Australia.

She will take a full part in training on Wednesday in Sydney and it now seems much more likely than not that she will be fit for Group B clash with the Matildas in Sydney.

Ruesha Littlejohn is also confident that her midfield partner O’Sullivan will be fit to take on the Aussies, calling the Cork native Ireland’s “secret weapon”.

O’Sullivan was injured in the tackle that prompted the abandonment of last Friday’s fractious friendly with Colombia but scans on a shin injury showed only bone bruising.

And after 48 hours of rest and recovery, she gingerly returned to the Meakin Park training HQ in Brisbane yesterday to resume light jogging, with boss Vera Pauw optimistic that one of her truly world-class talents can take the stage.

“We were worried because Denise probably doesn’t go down as much,” said Littlejohn. “You knew she took a sore one. But at the same time, she’s actually a little hard nut. So look, yeah, fingers crossed but I’m sure Dee is all good.

“You know Denise wants the ball. She probably doesn’t get enough praise for it because she plays out in the States.

“She’s so technically good and so composed on the ball, dropping in, half turning and opening up the game, that is one of her key strengths.

“It’s nice knowing that you’re playing alongside her and when she goes into those areas, you’re going to get out of these areas.

“It’s a split second and it’s against high pressure. She’s great at it. It’s like a secret weapon.

“I’m sure all these teams will be doing analysis to see how good she is. Hopefully she’ll be on it and be ready to go.”