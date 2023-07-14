Denise O’Sullivan injured as Ireland’s World Cup friendly abandoned after 20 minutes after becoming ‘overly physical’

Denise O'Sullivan suffered an injury during the match against Colombia.

A heavy tackle on Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan prompted the abandonment of a behind closed doors “friendly” against Colombia.

The fixture was scheduled as Ireland’s final warm-up game before their World Cup opener against Australia next Thursday, with Vera Pauw set to rotate her entire starting XI for the second half.

Although the FAI have not yet officially confirmed O’Sullivan’s status, they did confirm the abandonment of the match.

It is believed physio Angela Keneally accompanied O'Sullivan to the hospital as the team continued to train after the incident.

Manager Vera Pauw is expected to deliver an update in the morning.

"The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play," said the statement.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

Both teams had invited Irish media to observe, but not report on the game, but at the last minute a Colombian team official denied access, supported by a local FIFA representative.

Referee Caitlin Williams, from Queensland Football, who are lead tenants of the Irish base at Meakin Park, had already issued two yellow cards for robust challenges in the opening 19 minutes before the game-ending tackle.

Dr Siobhan Foreman treated O’Sullivan on the field before being removed to St Andrew’s Hospital, in nearby Slacks Creek.