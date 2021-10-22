Denise O’Sullivan gets green light to travel with Ireland squad for World Cup clash in Finland

Denise O'Sullivan will travel with the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team to Finland after getting the all-clear following a suspected injury.

The midfielder finished the 1-0 loss to Sweden on Thursday with a suspected arm injury, but following a scan and assessment by the Ireland medical staff she has been given the green light.

The quartet of Amanda Budden, Éabha O'Mahony, Harriet Scott & Jessica Ziu will not be part of the group that departs Dublin on Saturday as the squad has been whittled down to the Match-Day 23.

Ireland will take on Finland in their second 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday, October 26, in Helsinki - which will be live on RTÉ2 from 16:00.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)