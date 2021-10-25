Irish manager Vera Pauw has confirmed that midfield ace Denise O’Sullivan will be fit for tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier against Finland.

And she has also hinted that captain Katie McCabe will once more take up an advanced role in a side unlikely to change shape although there may yet be one change in personnel.

“It will not be a big surprise,” she said of McCabe’s putative role.

“We are realistic, eh?” said Pauw when asked was this a must-win fixture against the second seeds, after the opening loss to Sweden.

“We are realistic. Finland is ranked higher than us. They are not as strong as Sweden on paper but they are very strong team.

“They have qualified for the Euros so we need to see what we can do. We will be under pressure again, we will be under high pressure again so from there we need to see what we can do against that.”

Louise Quinn, whose own goal condemned Ireland to narrow defeat in Tallaght despite a creditable display, is confident her side can pick up the pieces.

“Every international game is as important as the next,” said the Birmingham defender. “Look, we have to make sure we put in that performance because we know if we do that we can get something out of the game.

“We need to start tidying up a few things, eliminating a few errors that have happened. We know it’s a very tough opponent and we’re looking forward to it now.

“Losing to Sweden was obviously very difficult but that is football, these things happen in the game and again it was the reaction of how we tried to get back into the game really…We kept it strong, we kept it solid.

“We still need to create more chances as well because these thing can happen in the back line. But that result is not going to be the be all and end all. We will push on. We knew that was our toughest game but this will be equally tough against a confident team with a lot of threats.”

Quinn is hoping she can make an impression at the right end of the pitch tomorrow night to atone for last week’s own-goal and maintain a personal rivalry with fellow veteran defender Aine O’Gorman.

“Ah yeah I’ll keep pushing on,” says Quinn, who has netted 12 goals for her country, the last a sensational winner against Australia in September.

“Aine was talking about it with me in terms of me over-taking her goals tally. Hopefully I can contribute in that way and get something from set-pieces. But we have plenty of the girls there that can do that as well. But in any way I can help, but first defend as well as I can.”

That will remain Ireland’s priority as defensive lapses continue to haunt them as much as their struggles in front of opponents’ goal.

“We need to get there first,” she responds when asked about her set-piece threat before alluding to the opposition’s.

“Defensively we cannot give anything away so we are preparing for that part, not to concede silly goals. That is the biggest thing.”

innish coach Anna Signeul, who has led her side to the Euros this summer, is expecting a tough test.

We have huge respect for Ireland. As Scottish coach between 2005 and 2017, I always had that.

"I think we know what to expect tomorrow. A very competitive team, a very organised team and with some players in great shape, which you need."