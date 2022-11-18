| 8.2°C Dublin

Deflating end to year in Dublin does little to lift Ireland's mood

Daniel McDonnell

Ireland's Josh Cullen in action against Patrick Berg of Norway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland's Josh Cullen in action against Patrick Berg of Norway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The hope that June’s stirring win over Scotland would be the catalyst to turn the Aviva Stadium into a fortress has been challenged by subsequent events.

Friendlies will always come with an asterisk but this was a flat end to Stephen Kenny’s Dublin year, with feel-good vibes eroded by the sticky evening against Armenia in September and this disappointing outcome.

