Deflating end to year in Dublin does little to lift Ireland's mood

The hope that June’s stirring win over Scotland would be the catalyst to turn the Aviva Stadium into a fortress has been challenged by subsequent events.

Friendlies will always come with an asterisk but this was a flat end to Stephen Kenny’s Dublin year, with feel-good vibes eroded by the sticky evening against Armenia in September and this disappointing outcome.

The details of this encounter will quickly fade from memory, but the 41,120 who attended are unlikely to have travelled home fused with the belief that France will be too worried about coming here next March, much as we know that fixture will be a completely different animal.

Did we learn anything from this exercise?

Kenny’s conservative approach to team selection backed up his statement that the time for radical experimentation is over.

Callum O’Dowda’s selection at left wing-back was the only instance where you could speculate that Kenny didn’t pick the strongest player available in his eyes.

If Troy Parrott and Jason Knight were present, they’d likely have featured. Only the long-absent Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah can emerge from left field to really trouble the others between now and the visit of France in March. So this is our lot, basically. And they’ll need to do the basics a lot better if they are to seriously ruffle feathers in a nightmare group.

Punters who bought tickets in the anticipation of seeing Erling Haaland were always going to feel short-changed but it was the Irish regulars who had greater cause for a moan at the interval here.

Kenny’s side provided them with more bang for their buck afterwards and a draw would have been a fair enough reflection of the game but a second concession from a set-piece delivered a deflating conclusion. This cannot be shrugged off easily.

All game-plans will fail if that department malfunctions. Ireland were rusty in all areas initially.

There is general recognition that Ireland’s performances have improved since switching to something close to a 3-5-2 system midway through the June international window. Jayson Molumby’s call into the fray has added a little bit more bite and intensity in that department in competitive games with strong opponents.

On this Dublin night, however, where the match was played at a moderate pace, Ireland operated in the first half like a side that struggles in the face of serenity. While Molumby and Alan Browne, the latter deputising for Knight, did throw themselves into a few tackles to win the ball, there was an absence of ideas when possession was gained.

Norway were content to sit back when Ireland had it and they weren’t given any difficulty by the new combination of Callum Robinson and Michael Obafemi. The duo were last seen together when Obafemi was successfully calling for Robinson to receive the first red card of his career in the Swansea-Cardiff derby.

The idea was clearly that Robinson would function as the link man with Obafemi more likely to run in behind but neither was successful in their respective endeavours. Service could be blamed but there were moments where green shirts appeared exasperated by the lack of options being provided in that department.

Norway’s classy Napoli centre-half Leo Ostigard was unruffled and it was fitting he broke the deadlock with a header after a block was executed on his marker John Egan. In every sense, Norway were a step ahead.

Hence, the need for a half-time reboot. Conceding after the interval hurt Kenny throughout the year, but this was a welcome turnaround.

Ireland played further up the pitch at a quicker pace and Robinson’s application was sharper. Josh Cullen, Molumby and Browne were getting on the ball in more dangerous areas. It meant the hosts were more vulnerable in transition but these risks have to be taken.

​O’Dowda did make a case for greater involvement, chosen in a position where the pecking order has rotated between James McClean, Robbie Brady and Enda Stevens. The Cardiff player is a hybrid of those mentioned, shading McClean and Brady in terms of speed but lacking the Derryman’s aggression and the Dubliner’s technical skill.

He can cover ground, though, in a position that involves a lot of running and the equaliser came from a burst from a standing start and the cross that allowed Browne to blast home the leveller. It was borderline encouraging until Ohi Omoijuanfo outmuscled Nathan Collins with a Haaland-free Norway still capable of breaching this fortress.