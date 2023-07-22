Defeat won’t shake Louise Quinn’s belief in Vera Pauw’s approach

‘It’s not the prettiest of football people have seen but for me it was exciting,’ insists pragmatic defensive leader

Emily Van Egmond of the Matildas and Louise Quinn of Ireland challenge for the ball at Stadium Australia. Photo: Getty Images

It was towards the end of what was not as much an interrogation, but rather almost an inquest, that Louise Quinn perhaps alighted upon the kernel of all that had gone before, and all that might have to happen next, as her Ireland team grow up before millions of piercing eyes.

It is an uncomfortable truth and one that must be challenged this week or else the team that captured a nation’s hearts will reach the end of this particular journey sooner than they anticipated.

During their last 270 minutes against leading nations, Ireland had failed to score against the USA (twice) and France in friendlies planned precisely to mimic the sense of high-octane, pressurised environment they would have been expecting on the opening night of the World Cup.

Except they were greeted by anything but at the Accor Stadium; instead, a cowed, almost craven side undone by a lack of cohesion greeted them, still stunned by the withdrawal a day earlier of their skilful and spiritual leader Sam Kerr.

And yet the outsiders laid not a glove on their opponents until the final bell began to toll; and instead Australia delivered to the plucky Irish a lesson in the fundamentals of how to get a job done no matter what the concession to aesthetic beauty.

Each side had dismissed the relevance of a Covid friendly in 2021 but, the World Cup hosts learned from that experience.

Matildas boss Tony Gustavsson alluded to the three set-piece concessions that night in Tallaght, and how they had this month endured around five practice games delivering precisely the sort of aerial assaults and crosses from wide that Ireland produced in their all too brief, and much too late, cameo.

From the Irish perspective, Quinn herself had been thrown up front late on and, aside from her captain’s miskick, provided the best route to goal with a header she would love to replay, given the paucity of the attempt from one so experienced.

She would have expected to score but the fact that she was being prevailed upon to do so remains a critical weakness in this side.

“We have gone against one of the best teams in terms of set-pieces, attacking and defensively,” Quinn explained

“At times, sometimes you think there’s a little bit of joy when teams go zonal, but they actually do it very well.

“Listen, we caught them out almost two years ago, but it’s something that they’ve worked on and made it really, really difficult.”

Canada may not suffer the inhibition that afflicted the suffocated hosts, particularly now after a draw against the lively African champions Nigeria.

Bev Priestman’s side have been stuck in a rut recently, with many critics mirroring the brickbats that are thrown at the Irish side in terms of their overtly conservative approach.

Something will have to give on Wednesday as neither side can risk taking solace in just a point, with Nigeria’s display confirming the validity of the proverbial Group of Death label.

Now the question is whether Ireland can too accommodate a greater sense of liberation in their play.

It would seem that both the squad and manager will persist in their tactical approach and there is an element of logic in that, albeit they should surely adapt quicker when the opposition betray weakness, as Australia clearly did in Sydney.

The difficulty with such a straitened concept is that it did not seem to allow for enough variation, especially when it was clear Australia were not playing like the team that had been so thoroughly scouted.

There was a deep sense of a missed opportunity and Quinn, who was guilty of spurning that glorious opportunity in the final play, did at least concede that point.

“I was hoping it was going in,” she says of a glancing header, too weak and angled too much to the left, from Katie McCabe’s expertly delivered cross.

“It’s hard to know in the moment. It was a great ball and that’s the reason why we do those things.

“It is probably going to hurt for a little while because I know I can do better in those situations, but again these things happen and we want to make sure we take advantage of these chances.”

For those of us without a deeply emotional connection to the team – one is allowed to be admiring and yet achieve sufficient professional distance – their overall approach remains crude and overtly conservative.

It is of course what brought them here, and there have been subtle attempts at expansion, but the absence of real quality in the final third – at least those who are trusted there – continues to undermine this team

One way of interpreting Vera Pauw’s half-time words, stressing the importance of not making a mistake, could be illustrated in contrast to her Australian counterpart, who urged his side to play like he knew they can, despite an appalling first 45 for them.

Different intentions? Perhaps. One team satisfied with their limitations, another demanding much more of themselves. Why not Ireland?

“We have still got to be realistic in those ways as well,” argues the Blessington defender. “Again, we are playing world-class opponents.

“But we have shown that maybe it’s not the prettiest of football that people have seen, they might be chatting about that, but for me it was exciting, it was end-to-end, it was transitional.

“We know we have improvements to make once we get up the top of the pitch, because sometimes when it is so transitional, we are asking so much of wing-backs, of midfielders.

"But again we then did create those chances, so we know there is so much there, there is so much to give.

“I just think it was important for us to keep ourselves in the game, to frustrate them, to nullify their strengths, and they have such pace and incredibly talented players, especially attacking players.

“Sometimes you have to do some of the dirty work and grind it out. It’s something that we are good at, but then we know we can try to get them on the counter and that showed in the second half.”

Quinn remains defiant that Ireland can still prosper and, eventually, emerge from this fiercely contested foursome.

“We are very realistic of the fact that it’s an incredibly hard job, but for us it’s been something there that’s always been possible.

“Honestly, we totally believe in it. I’m not even trying to chat s***e to youse here, we actually do believe we can get out of the group.

“But we’ve got to be putting in more performances like that, but up again, especially when we are getting into those attacking positions or on set-pieces.”

Ireland may have showed they belonged on this stage with their opening night performance.

But they cannot afford to fluff their lines on Wednesday. Otherwise, the curtain will come down.