Declan Rice tweet has Ireland fans hopeful he will be back in the green jersey

Martin O'Neill has stated he is still in the dark over the international future of the 19-year-old who is currently weighing up his international options.

The West Ham youngster made himself unavailable for the games with Wales and Poland after interest from England turned his head.

However, it's believed that the Irish camp are now reasonably confident the 19-year-old might stick with them.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Poland, O'Neill said he was unaware of any update with regard to Rice's position.

"I don't know any more than you do at this particular juncture," he said.

"Honestly, I genuinely don't. There's no point in me commenting here positively or negatively until I get to talk to the people again."

This evening, Rice responded to a tweet from Portsmouth highlighting the week their midfielder Ronan Curtis has had, from club action to international duty with the Ireland Under-21s.

Curtis scored for the Under-21s in the 1-1 draw with Kosovo before receiving his first senior call up when he was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Poland on Tuesday.

🌍 England ➡ Ireland ➡ Kosovo ➡ Ireland ➡ Poland ➡ Ireland ➡ England 😲@RonanCurtis1 has certainly been racking up the air miles in the past week ✈



And he's hoping to see further good form for #Pompey lead to another senior @FAIreland call-up next month 👇 pic.twitter.com/06yF3IbMkB — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) September 13, 2018

"Proud of you bro @RonanCurtis1 keep smashing it❤️," responded Rice.

By engaging with his international team-mate, has Rice sent a subliminal hint that he may be back in green?

