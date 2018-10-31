Declan Rice to commit international future to England after second Gareth Southgate meeting - report

West Ham star Declan Rice will switch international allegiance and end his Ireland career to join Gareth Southgate's England, according to a report today.

West Ham star Declan Rice will switch international allegiance and end his Ireland career to join Gareth Southgate's England, according to a report today.

The Daily Star are reporting that the 19-year-old met with the England manager earlier this month and was presented with a wide range of statistical data to illustrate how he could fit into their plans.

The London-born holding midfielder was persuaded into pursuing a career with the country of his birth.

Rice, who qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Cork-born grandparents, has represented Ireland at underage level with distinction and earned three caps in friendlies earlier this year, but he has had his head turned and pulled out of recent Nations League games and the friendly with Poland as he mulled over his options.

It is understood that Martin O'Neill has also been in contact with the teenager in the past fortnight.

News of the in-form midfielder's likely departure will come as a massive blow to O'Neill and Ireland's hopes of making Euro 2020, where four games will be hosted at the Aviva Stadium.

Online Editors