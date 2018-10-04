Harry Arter is back in the Irish squad for the Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales on October 13 and 16 respectively.

Harry Arter is back in the Irish squad for the Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales on October 13 and 16 respectively.

Declan Rice not in Ireland squad for games against Denmark and Wales but Harry Arter returns

The Cardiff City midfielder had a run-in with Roy Keane back in June, but it seems all is well now between the pair.

But Declan Rice has still not committed to wearing the green shirt and will not be with Ireland for the games.

"I've spoken to Declan and his family," said manager Martin O'Neill as he announced the squad, "and they want a bit more time and I'm comfortable with that. I'm still very hopeful that he will come with us. I'd like some sort of resolution soon, but I'm happy to wait a bit longer for him."

On Arter, O'Neill added: "Harry and Roy had a chat and sorted it all out. I'm delighted he's back, we don't have many people playing regularly in the Premier League and it's great to have him back.

"Harry wants to play for us and that's that," insisted the Irish boss.

Strikers Shane Long and Scott Hogan are back in the squad for games in which Ireland have to get goals. After the disaster in Cardiff last month, these two home matches are vital if Ireland are to improve their Nations League standing, and hold onto a good seeding for the Euro 2020 draw.

But skipper Seamus Coleman, Stephen Ward and long-term absentee Jon Walters will all miss playing against Denmark and Wales through injury.

There is a call up for former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell, now playing regularly with Rotherham United in the English Championship.

These matches will also come top soon for Robbie Brady.

"I spoke to him (Brady) and his manager," said O'Neill.

"He was supposed to play a game on Monday but had another bit of a setback. Sean (Dyche) told me every time he looks back to his self he gets another setback. It's not related to his previous injury."

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Rotherham United*)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

Online Editors