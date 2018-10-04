Declan Rice has decided his international future lies with England - report

Rice was not named in Martin O'Neill's provisional Ireland squad to face Denmark and Wales in the Nations League on October 13 and 16 today with the Ireland manager explaining that the West Ham star needs more time to consider his options.

However, according to Sky, Rice has chosen the country of his birth and the relevant paperwork has already been filed so Rice - who has represented Ireland in three friendlies - can make the switch.

The process must begin with Rice contacting FIFA, who would then request the paperwork from the England FA. Once FIFA receive the documents, it could take up to three months for it to finalise.

O'Neill spoke to the media today, before Sky broke their story about Rice.

"I've spoken to Declan and his family," said O'Neill. "they want a bit more time and I'm comfortable with that. I'm still very hopeful that he will come with us. I'd like some sort of resolution soon, but I'm happy to wait a bit longer for him."

England manager Gareth Southgate will address the media this afternoon when he names his squad for their forthcoming Nations League games against Croatia and Spain. Rice is not expected to be named in that squad.

More to follow....

Online Editors