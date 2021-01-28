Dean Kiely named as Ireland's new goalkeeping coach

Stephen Kenny has secured the services of Dean Kiely as his new goalkeeping coach with the former Ireland international replacing Alan Kelly.

Kiely will share the job with his current role as the goalkeeping coach with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

It was initially thought that Kenny might go with a candidate he had worked with before seeing as he is expected to bring in another new face to replace Damien Duff on the coaching staff.

But Kiely was on an initial list of options and talks yielded a positive return.

"It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions," said Kiely (50)

"I've always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football. We've got a real blend of experience and young players with potential coming into the squad. It is something I'm desperate to be a part of and I'm already looking forward to the qualifiers in March."

Kenny added: "Dean has had an exceptional career both as a goalkeeper and a coach, he has been coaching international goalkeepers in the Premier League for many seasons now.

"His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience."

Kiely was goalkeeping coach with West Brom Norwich and Preston before taking his current gig with Palace.

Online Editors