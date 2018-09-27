The clock is ticking for Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill to resolve two big issues hanging over his squad after it was confirmed he will name his squad for the UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Croatia next Thursday.

Deadline for Martin O'Neill to confirm whether Declan Rice or Harry Arter will return for Ireland is revealed

While the date of an Ireland squad announcement is rarely a source of huge interest, the names included on O'Neill's list this time will be eagerly anticipated, with the international futures of Declan Rice and Harry Arter still under a cloud.

West Ham teenager Rice asked for more time to consider his options last month after we was offered a chance to switch his allegiances to England, even though he has already played three senior internationals for Ireland.

Speculation in the English media suggests Rice is leaning towards declaring for England, but Independent.ie understands that no decision has been made by the 19-year-old and he may well ask for more time to consider his options before confirming his intentions later this year.

Arter's Ireland future is also in doubt after he turned down a call-up for last month's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales following a bust-up with Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane, with the fall-out from that storm creating front and back page headlines for several days earlier this month.

Details of Keane's verbal attack on Arter were initially revealed in the Sunday World newspaper, with a leaked WhatsApp message from Stephen Ward pouring fuel on the fire that put the Irish management team on the back foot.

O'Neill confirmed that he expected Keane to make a move to heal his rift with Arter in an attempt to bring the 28-year-old out of the international wilderness, with the Ireland boss convinced a resolution could be found that would see the player make himself available for selection once again.

While Cardiff midfielder Arter has always remained open to a return to the Ireland squad, O'Neill or Keane have yet to make any moves to reach out to the player with just a few days left before the squad is confirmed.

Robbie Brady could be in line for a return as he closes in on a comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines at Burnley, yet the lack of striking options will concern O'Neill after it was confirmed Jonathan Walters faces a long spell in the treatment room with an achilles tendon injury.

