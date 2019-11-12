David Kelly: 'Manager's Brady hunch not a giant leap of faith as the nation awaits Groundhog Day'

Robbie Brady's recall for an utterly forgettable friendly in a half-filled fridge freezer by the Dodder was trumpeted as the latest in a series of inauspicious rebirths for the player who came of international age in Lille before promptly entering a period of cryonic suspension.

Michael Obafemi had emerged as a striker who was not only under 30 but also possessed the potential to appear in back-to-back games as a substitute for a bottom-feeding club in the Premier League.

And O'Neill's messianic message was still reverberating loudly among a largely pliant squad of underachieving but ever hopeful players, cheered on by a willing cohort of gilded old-timers from the sepia-tinted days of Italia '90.

These were, indeed, heady times.

So much has changed since Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland and Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland bored each other into sub-zero submission. Or has it?

Mick McCarthy re-emerged from his own version of cryonic preservation to resume his tenure as Ireland boss, promising many of the same things in pretty much the same way as his predecessor did.

Accompanied by a recurring diet of dull outings against Georgia and Denmark, his reign has been brief in calendar terms - he has not yet reached his one-year anniversary and will not be allowed reach his second - yet seemingly interminable.

Nothing much happens when watching Ireland. Like a sporting version of Brexit, every game seems to bring them closer to their target of qualification but may, in reality, be pulling them further away.

As if to steel the nation for the tedium to come, the FAI have stitched in a midweek friendly against New Zealand, an international fixture which the rugby crowd don't need reminding can so often serve as a (negative) reminder of one's place in the pecking order.

It is a game the manager would rather not bother with, instead focusing all of his energy on Denmark.

And so Ireland begin this November week, as they did a year ago, desperately hoping something will turn up to steer them right.

True, McCarthy offers a tad more bounce than under O'Neill's joyless endgame but even the broadest Barnsley grin cannot conceal the fact that Ireland's limited ambition this week is to maintain their stuttering survival until March.

Familiarity will comfort McCarthy, a tried-and-trusted manager, who yesterday reiterated his faith in Brady, "a tried-and-trusted player."

He will line up against the might of New Zealand who arrive here on the back of a two-game winning streak (albeit achieved against India and Chinese Taipei some 17 moths ago).

He has a better chance than most of doing enough to retain a more vital interest next Monday.

While Jack Byrne might get a chance to show what he can do against inferior opposition, knowing he won't get a chance to do it against anyone better.

McCarthy's difficulty is that he does not have the time to trust any of these instincts; in his own mind, he has erred several times already in this campaign, from selecting Matt Doherty in Gibraltar to his formation faux pas in Geneva.

He dare not make a mis-step. Ireland's side now is arguably as easy to select as it was last November.

Brady's re-emergence would hardly represent a gamble, as much as it might appear a retrograde step in the eyes of many supporters.

Injury has played a huge part in Brady's international decline but also a lack of form, the Dubliner sadly becoming a player Ireland could not afford to rely upon any more.

And yet in merely a few days' time, perhaps, Brady might yet again be a player Ireland's international team might find itself relying upon a lot more than it might have bargained for.

He has scored once in this pitifully goal-shy campaign and, even if Conor Hourihane remains the dead-ball specialist - albeit his Georgian goal increases his value with the subsequent succession of poor corners - he is someone who characterises the nature of this slow bicycle race towards qualification.

McCarthy's Brady hunch may not be that giant a leap of faith.

Irish Independent