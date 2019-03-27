David Kelly: Hourihane's ace in exuberant performance brings temporary relief to angry supporters

Mick McCarthy predominantly has chosen the former path; John Delaney, perhaps, not as much.

Mick McCarthy encourages his players. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor Hourihane's magical wand of a left foot crowned a simple plan effected by McCarthy; if only that life were so easy for Delaney.

Only moments before Hourihane's free-kick, there was an inordinate delay to the resolution of the contest on the field as some fans protested their indignation at the conflict off it.

A few dozen tennis balls rained down on Darren Randolph's goal in front of the South Stand, forcing Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk to delay Hourihane's attempt.

The Aston Villa man remained serenely motionless behind the ball as a cohort of beer-bellied ball boys in yellow bibs scampered hither and thither to excavate the rolling rubber invaders.

It seemed an ignoble intervention, coming as it did after an opening 15 minutes of verve not witnessed in this stadium from an Irish team in some years, featuring five shots on goal from players who seemed inspired to roam.

The manager had joked he might bring a racket; instead, Hourihane's whizzing groundstroke created one.

In one instant, it seemed, the Irish fans were able to declare both their pride and prejudice.

The goal, as all goals do, changed the mood. A penny for Delaney's thoughts, as he perhaps ponders whether something so spectacular can come to his rescue, too.

As his colleagues chased Hourihane's celebratory dash to the touchline, another lone tennis ball was lobbed into the fray.

Glenn Whelan angrily caught one on the bounce and chucked it straight back to the crowd, wheeling his arms, demanding the audience's exclusive support. But they had to earn it. The anti-Delaney chants and crudely-drawn banners - all others are banned - were discreetly withdrawn.

But it had been important for their voices to be heard, too.

Their encouragement for the national side and their despair at their national administration are not mutually exclusive.

It has been difficult to appreciate how events can sometimes happen with such dizzying swiftness that it seems hard to keep up.

Beforehand, the executive vice-president was being glad-handed by the football family whose fidelity he has craved for so long and who may, perhaps, retain the last lingering faith in his position in Irish football.

Speculation

For there are those who believe that, for all the revelations and the ongoing speculation, Delaney remains their man.

Delaney's status - albeit abruptly altered for now - of being the senior man defines the FAI's greatest strength even if for so many others it now represents something more akin to a stultifying weakness.

The FAI's sudden decision to perish 20th century corporate governance procedures upon the Rock of Gibraltar had also caught the match programme's printers by surprise too; Delaney's message on page seven was accompanied by his now redundant title, FAI CEO.

And, for the second time in two match days, rumours have swirled around Dublin streets of impromptu board meetings which might have been proposing to make him completely redundant.

They remained whispers carried on the light air as Delaney took his seat beside partner Emma English, the barrage of snappers wheeling from their position in front of the players to catch, they might possibly have been presuming, one of the final images of a whirlwind executive vice-presidency.

Upstairs, the corporate areas remained the preserve of the elite and the well-favoured.

But the terraces have always housed the common man and woman; the Singing Section was the nearest equivalent they had their own clarion call.

Unprintable verses were soon drowned out by volleys of verbal cheer as Ireland thundered into the contest.

McCarthy's selection smacked of conservatism at first glance but, when accompanied by positive instruction, it was allowing of self-expression compared to the previous hidebound regime.

Jeff Hendrick, too often a visible force of wasteful energy, was purposeful in attack and, with Whelan sitting, he and Hourihane prospered and wingers gambolled gleefully, Ireland were in greatest danger when their efforts tired them.

It was nothing extravagant, just simply effective. Methods that have always served McCarthy well. It was something for Delaney to ponder as the vultures continue to prowl.

Irish Independent