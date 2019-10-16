David Kelly: 'Grim defiance not enough as McCarthy loses a life'

He starts the game that way and ends it like it too; it seems like the body language of subterfuge.

He lives to fight another day but such traits may not be enough to sustain him now.

He has known a thousand nights like this in his sideline sentry pose and so many hundreds more out there on the battlefield itself.

And he has forged a spectacular survival instinct in this most forbidding of arenas despite being so often defined by what he cannot do, rather than what he can.

Before this game, he marvelled at Denmark's resilience in overcoming odds of their own against the Swiss, plundering a late goal thank to Christian Eriksen's perception.

"How he saw that pass is beyond me," he marvelled, "how he executed it is beyond me. But then it would be because I'm not as talented as him."

Such self-deprecation marks him as a man who always knows his limitations, yet steadfastly refuses to be limited by them.

And yet his apparent gamble in unveiling a 3-5-2 seemed out of kilter with the hidebound nature of Saturday's Tbilisi torture.

One of our last abiding memories of him doing so, he had been torqued by a lingering ghost who follows him still, Goran Stavrevski in Macedonia almost 20 years ago to the day.

Clearly, he felt this was the opportunity to strike for home, against a vulnerable home side, rather than within the familiarly enervating Aviva atmosphere which has so often enervated Irish sides.

The system offered defensive strength with the nominal three supplemented by Seamus Coleman and James McClean; with two forward options available for the counter, Aaron Connolly's pace out wide, supplemented by the more familiar bustling offered by James Collins.

But a system can only operate with competent parts.

The glaring incompetence that sees Enda Stevens throw the ball out is soon replicated by McClean, who spears a free-kick unerringly straight into touch.

Within seconds, Ireland fall behind to Haris Seferovic's arrowed shot through a thicket of flailing white shirts.

McCarthy's buoyancy is supplanted by the slumping shoulders of regret. Soon, he abandons the formation and, as if a careless player at the roulette table, shuffles his chips nervously.

McClean switches to the right and now a 4-3-3, or a 4-1-4-1 is revealed. It may be the first time we have seen such a thing; it appears so to the players, too. Later, 4-4-2 will briefly calm them.

Connolly, already flailing arms at the inadequacies of his team-mates, is then shunted to the left. This is not so much reacting to events but forming chaos when there should be calm.

But on the rare occasions they can string a passing pattern, there is forward movement; Jeff Hendrick might have had a golden shot had he shouted at John Egan to decline a header; Hendrick remains mute, some would say characteristically.

Glenn Whelan launches one surge but Stevens blasts a shot high when in good space; then Whelan flattens Fabian Schar and Shane Duffy heads straight into Yann Sommer's arms.

This, however, offers a false picture of the narrative which is dominated by the strong, athletic, competent Swiss.

Even the captain, Seamus Coleman, flounders, on a tightrope battle with his heaving legs and his wavering temperament.

Drafted

Callum O'Dowda is drafted to replace the redundant Collins. The Bristol man makes an immediate impact and Hendrick's ability briefly reasserts itself; Whelan is re-invigorated while even Egan ploughs forward to get a strike on goal.

The passing patterns in the second half soothe once-frayed nerves and McCarthy is bouncing once more in concert. Between times, Seferovic and Schar head on target to announce the Swiss threat remains.

But Ireland's rally reminds McCarthy that it is not formations, but intensity and intention that count for more, and always have done.

But it is not sustainable; Ireland briefly escape from the ultimate double sanction deriving from Coleman's red card. But, with a win needed next month, grim defiance is not enough. It never is.

Duffy remains floored in the goal into which he scores the own goal that confirms Ireland's fate, even after the final whistle blows.

It takes him an age to rise from the floor; it might take even longer for McCarthy to lift his dishevelled troops.

Irish Independent