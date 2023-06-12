David Kelly: A Greek visit in 2002 that many would prefer to forget

A year on from Saipan, Don Givens found himself calling the shots – and trying to piece an Ireland team together

Ireland's Glen Crowe with Billy Young to his left, is congratulated by caretaker manager Don Givens after he was substituted at the Panathinaikos Stadium, Athens in 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

David Kelly Today at 03:30