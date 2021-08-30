By the standards of his previous international windows in the job, a debate around the selection of a third-choice goalkeeper is benign enough for Stephen Kenny.

But it highlights how things have changed for Darren Randolph under this regime, even if there is a club-related explanation that influenced Kenny’s decision to call up James Talbot for the trip to Faro after the withdrawal of Mark Travers due to illness.

Talbot has been excellent for Bohemians this summer, especially under pressure in games against a good calibre of European opposition, and the 24-year-old is on an upward trajectory.

He was rated highly by Alan Kelly, Kenny’s former goalkeeping coach, and was brought into a Mick McCarthy squad in 2019, too, so it’s not his first time around the camp.

But while there was congratulations for Talbot when the news was announced, a section of supporters also wondered aloud what it meant for Randolph.

His exclusion from the original squad passed by without much outrage given that Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhín Kelleher and Travers had all been present in June and all had reasons for getting the nod.

Bazunu is, arguably, first choice now and playing regularly at Portsmouth, while Travers has been lining out for Bournemouth, and Kelleher is second choice with Liverpool and was active in their pre-season.

By contrast, Randolph has dropped to number three in the pecking order at West Ham and Kenny mentioned that the netminder for his opening eight games in the job had also contracted Covid in the off-season, which interrupted his prep.

Still, with Randolph confirming on social media that he had not retired, the assumption was that he would be next in if one of the promising trio was ruled out.

That hasn’t turned out to be the case, and you can expect this to be hurled back at Kenny if something goes wrong between the sticks over the next week.

It’s understood that Randolph would have been in the frame only for the fact that he is actually in the process of sorting out his club future at West Ham across the next 24 hours.

In that context, travelling to Portugal would have presented issues – this is, presumably, even more relevant for Randolph given his recent hip and thigh problems, so the medical would take on extra significance.

And, in the context of the longer term, it would probably make more sense for Randolph to go to a new club and use the rest of the international break to get up to speed so that he is ready to go on the weekend after next.

Going away with Ireland for nine days would leave him playing catch-up in that regard. Bazunu is expected to get the nod in Faro and if he comes under pressure for some reason, Kelleher will be next in. Bringing an undercooked Randolph away when he’s unlikely to feature would be of limited benefit and Talbot would, arguably, gain more from this experience.

Yet the suspicion lingers that Kenny is looking to turn the page in the goalkeeping department, and what’s significant about this is that Randolph does appear to be taking action to address his club position.

Kenny has asserted the door is not closed, stating the 34-year-old will be right back in the picture when he gets minutes.

Should that happen in the coming weeks, then there will be extra scrutiny on the October squad announcement. Then we’ll definitively find out where Randolph sits in the pecking order.