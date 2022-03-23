Darren Randolph says he 'hasn't retired yet' as Bohs' James Talbot and QPR's Jimmy Dunne called into Irish squad

Veteran keeper Darren Randolph has taken to social media to remind Stephen Kenny that he "hasn't retired yet" after the West Ham man was left out and Bohemians player James Talbot was called up to the squad in place of the injured Mark Travers, alongside QPR defender Jimmy Dunne.

Talbot's call-up means exclusion yet again for long-time No. 1 Randolph. He started in the first eight games of Stephen Kenny's reign but has not featured since the three-game series in November 2020, which included the 3-0 defeat to England which sparked the 'Videogate' controversy.

And Randolph today took to social media to make a point about his omission. "I haven't retired yet, I must be too old," he said in an Instagram post, responding to an update on the FAI's official Instagram.

After a number of follow-up messages, he later updated his post to say "Ah lads it's a bit of fun, we can't interact any more.I'm just bantering, I am here if ever needed, if not so be it, good luck to the worldie young GKs" amd added "50 odd caps, I think I could do a job still".

Randolph (34) has not played for his club this season.

Manager Stephen Kenny was already down one player from his initial squad as Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan was forced to return to his club after his groin injury was assessed in Dublin by FAI medical staff. He has now been replaced by another Championship defender, with Dunne called up as his replacement

The Co Louth native had been on standby and was unfortunate to miss out on the original squad, based on his form for QPR, but he's now been given a chance to impress with this call-up.

The FAI stated today that Travers "picked up a minor strain" and would return to his club, so Bohemians keeper Talbot has been called in. Talbot was first called up at senior level by Mick McCarthy in 2019 when he was an unused sub for games against Denmark and Gibraltar. Kenny called in the Bohs player last September when he was on the bench against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

U21 keeper Brian Maher trained for a spell with the senior squad, but he now drops back to the U21 panel ahead of their qualifier away to Sweden next Tuesday.