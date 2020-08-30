Dara O'Shea drafted into Ireland squad as injury doubts emerge over James McCarthy and Troy Parrott

West Brom defender Dara O'Shea has been drafted into the Ireland squad with question marks surrounding the wellbeing of James McCarthy and Troy Parrott.

The versatile O'Shea, who has operated across the back four for his club and can also sit in the holding midfield role, becomes the latest U-21 squad member to get the bump up to join the senior squad.

Stephen Kenny has doubts around the availability of James McCarthy for Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener with Bulgaria.

He wants the Glaswegian to be a central part of his plans and was set to structure his team with the 29-year-old in the middle of a midfield three.

McCarthy has a calf problem and Roy Hodgson said yesterday that he would report to Dublin but it didn't look good.

Meanwhile, Parrott damaged his quad in pre-season action for Millwall and will undergo a scan.

