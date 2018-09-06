Danish FA ends dispute with leading players - meaning Wales will face full-strength Denmark side in Uefa Nations League

Wales will face a full-strength Denmark team in their Uefa Nations League match on Sunday after an agreement was reached between the Danish Football Association and its players.

The Danish FA (DBU) announced on Thursday evening that it had agreed a temporary deal with the players' association.

Denmark fell to a 3-0 friendly defeat in Slovakia on Wednesday night after being forced to select a starting XI of futsal and Danish lower league players.

The visitors were left with a severely weakened team after a dispute between the DBU and players over commercial image rights.

But a DBU statement on Thursday said: "The DBU and the players' association have entered into a temporary agreement for DBU's senior national team squad until September 30, 2018."

It said the two parties had agreed to resume negotiations for a new, permanent agreement on Monday.

DBU president Jesper Moller said: "It is good for the national team and for everyone in Danish football that we can play the important Nations League match with the right national team and again focus on the sport."

Online Editors