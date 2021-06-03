Daniel McDonnell’s Ireland player ratings: Parrott and Knight stand out in much-needed win

Gavin Bazunu 6

Communication breakdown for goal seemed to stem from elsewhere and he commanded his area well at other times but it was hard to read too much into his display

Matt Doherty 5

He was involved in Ireland’s brief passage of good play in the first half, yet he was less prominent in the dominant phase of the second half and doesn’t look to be flushed with confidence.

James McClean 6

Selected at left-back and while he did appear to be caught in the inquest after Andorra’s goal, his positive bursts forward played a big part in the final 30 minutes.

John Egan 6

Kenny is glad to have him back but much of the game happened ahead of the skipper for the evening. He was also central to the debate following the shock Andorran strike.

Dara O’Shea 6

Similar to Egan, the game asked more of his distribution than his defending. He picked some good passes out but it’s hard to read much into his display.

Josh Cullen 6

Kenny had praised improvements in Cullen’s passing but he was safe in the first 45 and struggled to impose but his performance level increased as the game progressed.

Conor Hourihane 6

Hourihane’s showing fell along similar lines to Cullen, and his strongest contribution was the accurate delivery for Parrott’s lead goal which settled nerves.

Jason Knight 7

Not playing in his favoured position and that can explain some choppy moments. Yet he did put in the cross for best first-half chance and then popped up with a goal and assist.

Ronan Curtis 5

The Portsmouth winger has a habit of getting into good positions, but found it harder to capitalise and decision-making remains a flaw.

Troy Parrott 8

Any earlier struggles were forgotten as he stepped up at Ireland’s lowest moment to score twice in three minutes and write different headlines to what lay in store.

James Collins 5

Squandered first-half chance to score and struggled to stand out in a battle with physical opponents.

Manager: Stephen Kenny 6

A win in the bag and his faith in Parrott was justified but the first 55 minutes were worrying. We’ll see on Tuesday if personnel decisions were shaped by a two game strategy.

Bench Impact

Daryl Horgan 8

Made a big difference with his movement.

Adam Idah 6

Ran the channels but signs of rust after interrupted year.

Jamie McGrath 6

Had few touches in brief cameo

Harry Arter, Shane Duffy and Ryan Manning were not on long enough to rate.



