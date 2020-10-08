Daniel McDonnell's Ireland player ratings: McGoldrick shines on night of heartbreak

Darren Randolph: 6

This was one of those nights where his concentration was tested and he was on hand to make an excellent early block, but penalties brought only frustation.

Matt Doherty: 6

Some ropey moments defensively although his quick touches helped with attacking play. This has posed as many questions as answers.

Shane Duffy: 8

A level above his September displays with physical condition bringing about improvement and his superb goalline clearance in second half displaying awareness.

John Egan: 7

This was an assured display from the Sheffield United defender who paired well with Duffy, showing a good understanding that confirms this is a long term package.

Enda Stevens: 7

The left full advanced to be pivotal in a number of incisive breaks that might have yielded the breakthrough and he didn’t have too many problems defensively.

James McCarthy: 7

Deep frustration for the Glaswegian as he’d put in a solid shift for the hour before the injury jinx struck again. Covered ground well and attempted to press higher up.

Jeff Hendrick: 7

Another game where he was moved from one midfield position to another due to his versatility. A few casual moments in possession but adjusted well to sitting brief.

Conor Hourihane: 6

Frustration for the Corkman as he squandered gilt-edged chance to win after a game where he was given a greater level of responsibility.

James McClean: 6

Last-minute inclusion, looked anguished to be taken off in a game where he had mixed luck on the attack but did make a vital early defensive clearance to prevent a goal.

Callum Robinson: 7

Started on the right, switched to the left in one of his better displays for Ireland, even though he struggled to deliver the killer touch in the final third.

David McGoldrick: 9

The stand-out Irish player who shone as the game opened up and better finishing arising from his work would have resulted in deserved plaudits.

Stephen Kenny: 7

This was a very different away display to the efforts in Georgia and Switzerland 12 months ago. The margins in this business are fine. This was a step in right direction.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady (6) for McClean 61 mins; Not always at his sharpest, but busy – Alan Browne (7) for McCarthy 61 mins: Gut-wrenching that he couldn’t convert – Callum O’Dowda (6) for Robinson 99 mins: Gave Browne the opportunity to win it – Shane Long for McGoldrick 112 mins: Not on long enough.

Online Editors