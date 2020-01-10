Daniel McDonnell: 'The FAI's new brains trust must learn fast about Irish football's climate'

Roy Barrett, Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy got straight down to work yesterday.

They met FAI staff in Abbotstown in the morning to try and offer some assurances about their intentions for the road ahead, with experienced HR director Joyce prominent in those discussions.

Then there was an afternoon summit with Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin which led to another remarkably positive statement from Ross.

One of the new independent directors at the FAI Catherine Guy

His assertion that the government is now committed to assisting the FAI in moving forward is a contrast from a month ago when he said that the Abbotstown request for €18m in the form of a bailout wasn't credible.

Indeed, the Ross-ometer is now swinging towards over-the-top exuberance again after he declared in a statement that the "old guard have now been excised".

He may have been speaking in terms of the board, but he should take a trip to the next FAI Council meeting.

Nevertheless, it's clear that the language around the troubled body is changing and there is a mood of confidence heading into crunch talks with UEFA next Tuesday.

That was initially scheduled as discussions between government officials and the European guests, but there is now a feeling that the independent directors will have a role in the day's proceedings.

Barrett will chair FAI board meetings going forward and other members of that group have been buoyed by the arrival of individuals who are more qualified to deal with the problems they have encountered.

Sports Minister Shane Ross

The immediate priority is crisis management, and it will be a while before we get a handle on their vision from a footballing perspective. In truth, their main role over the next few months will be identifying a new chief executive.

Niall Quinn - an associate of Barrett - has ruled himself out of that equation. Barrett's offices housed meetings for Quinn's Visionary Group that didn't get too far with their plans for the League of Ireland.

Indeed, Quinn effectively acknowledged yesterday that Kieran Lucid's all-island league plan - which hasn't gone away - was more advanced.

The ex-Ireland striker is open to another role helping out the FAI and feels Barrett has "outstanding" qualities that will make him a good fit.

On a poignant note, he pointed out yesterday that Barrett got in touch initially after hearing Quinn give an interview on the Marian Finucane Show about the ills of the game here and the need for investment in the League of Ireland. "In a funny world, it wouldn't have happened without Marian," he said.

Quinn has indicated that he might have some role to play in the direction of the league and grassroots football and in time the new appointments will learn about the idiosyncrasies of the sport in this country.

The row brewing over the Shamrock Rovers 'B' team offers a small window into the problems, and fresh voices are needed in these discussions.

"One of the great things that has emerged in the last six months is the quality of person that wants to do something to help football in this country," said Quinn.

"And, by that, I'm not having a go at anyone from the past but there seems to be, at the top world of corporate finance for instance - I've been at a few events - people have been coming up and it's, 'There's my card and if I can help, I'd love to see football treated properly'. Government are probably going that way too. It's taken a lot to get there but it does feel as if the game will be served better now in the next while."

Before then, it needs to get through the next week.

The FAI's new Directors

Roy Barrett

The former Blackrock College student has always been a football fan first and foremost. He's the managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers, having joined the company in 1995 from the NCB Group where he was Head of Institutional Equities since 1990. Prior to that, he worked in the UK with both SG Warburg and Paribas. He is an executive director at financial services firm, Fexco.

Catherine Guy

Guy has been the CEO of Autolease Fleet Management Limited (which trades as Sixt Leasing) since September 2019. Prior to that, she spent six years as managing partner of Irish law firm ByrneWallace - where she had worked for over 20 years. She has served on the board of Children's Health Ireland (CHI). Guy's parents, Al and Kay, were at the centre of another sporting crisis; they were the drug testers who tested Michelle Smith de Bruin, thus leading to her ban for tampering with urine samples.

Liz Joyce

Joyce is an experienced HR director and is currently the director of human resources at the Central Bank of Ireland. She previously filled similar roles at Greenstar, United Beverages (a subsidiary of Diageo) and Pioneer Investments. She also spent a decade with Concern Worldwide and has served as a non-executive director on the board of Aware (from 2014 to 2018) She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and is qualified as a Chartered Director from the Institute of Directors.

