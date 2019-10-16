Daniel McDonnell: 'Seamus Coleman standing at a curious crossroads in Ireland career'

Ireland’s captain delayed his departure from the pitch, taking a few moments to stare at the sodden turf and digest what had happened before his lonely walk to the dressing-room.

He would likely have viewed next month’s visit of Denmark to Dublin as an opportunity to make up for the disappointment of being absent from their last defining visit.

Martin O’Neill always believed that Ireland would have qualified for that World Cup if Coleman had been available for the run-in.

The Everton player will now have to sit out another clash with the Danes and the sadness this time around is that his absence doesn't appear to be viewed as a reason to panic for large swathes of the Irish fan base.

Inaccurate information about Shane Duffy’s disciplinary situation prompted the outpouring that would once have accompanied news of Coleman's imminent unavailability.

Seamus Coleman gets sent off for a second yellow card. Photo: Sportsfile

"People have asked me many times why Matt Doherty hasn't been playing so he has an opportunity now," said Mick McCarthy, with post-match disappointment likely explaining the acerbic delivery.

"Seamus is very down. He knows he can't play in one of the biggest games that’s been around for a while, so he's disappointed, yeah."

McCarthy said that he had no complaints about the sending-off, a card ironically dished out by the same referee, Poland's Szymon Marciniak, who was in charge of the 5-1 victory for Denmark on that grim night when Cyrus Christie was exposed.

The helplessness that Coleman felt was yet further punishment for that horrible leg break that he sustained eight months previously.

If Ireland fall short against the Danes, March’s play-offs will coincide with the three-year anniversary of that wild Neil Taylor lunge.

Coleman was always going to have to battle with the perception he’s not the same player, and that might explain the inadequate form that has dogged him at times over the past 12 months.

In truth, he had toiled against the Swiss before his dismissal, with the body unable to execute ideas the mind could see.

There was a moment in the second half when he tried to nutmeg Breel Embolo, got nowhere and ended up getting pushed back into a messy scramble that culminated with the ball being knocked out of play by the Irish skipper.

Seamus Coleman walks off the pitch after being shown the red card (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Switzerland were just that little bit stronger and more athletic. The alternative take on Coleman’s plight, which is hardly any more favourable to the post-injury theory, is that age could be a factor. He turned 31 on the eve of the draw with Georgia.

It has been a difficult 10 days for the Ireland captain, with a red card at Burnley in the last game before the international break meaning that summer arrival Djibril Sidibe will finally get his chance to impress at Premier League level against West Ham this weekend.

Marco Silva showed faith in Coleman by giving him the captaincy and a starting spot from the beginning of the season when there was chat that he was vulnerable with the French international an opponent of substance.

He’s put in some decent performances for his club this term, but the under-pressure Silva may stick with Sidibe if he impresses.

Ireland's Seamus Coleman in action against Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during the Euro 2020 Group D qualifier in Geneva on Tuesday

The extent to which Coleman can get into the opposition half is often the barometer of an Irish display, and there have been times in his international career where he failed to do that because the players ahead of him weren’t able to exert the control which would allow him to rove.

But there were windows in the last two matches that were squandered by unusual wastefulness from the Killybegs man, with Coleman culpable as part of the team’s collective failure to distribute the ball well.

He’s no longer able to rely on his speed and nimbleness to escape from tight spots and advance forward.

It would be daft to write him off completely. The folly of doing that is evidenced by the fact that Glenn Whelan was arguably one of Ireland’s most effective players on Tuesday when he was practically retired by the previous management team.

Ireland don’t have a playing pool that allows them to liberally discard players.

McCarthy’s decision to select Coleman over Doherty at the beginning of the campaign did make sense because of his seniority within the group and his superior experience at right-back.

Matt Doherty will replace Seamus Coleman at right-wing back for the Euro 2020 qualifying showdown with Denmark

He’s never looked comfortable at right wing-back, though, which is why Doherty could feel unlucky not to feature against the Swiss if that strategy was in mind.

The challenge presented by Coleman’s playing problems is that he ticks a lot of the boxes of what you would want from a national captain. He’s a solid professional with no interest in courting controversy.

O’Neill and now McCarthy enjoy Coleman’s presence next to them in a press conference because he will never trip up. He’s a teetotaller who is regarded as a welcoming presence to new faces rather than an intimidating figure.

There’s so much to admire about the late bloomer’s rise from Sligo Rovers to such a position of responsibility within Irish football.

But all of that can’t isolate him from criticism when standards have slipped. It’s plausible his imminent suspension has prevented McCarthy from facing a tough call as Doherty can perhaps offer the dynamic service that was Coleman’s calling card.

Earlier this year, Kevin Kilbane articulated the view that Coleman would have to focus on his positional sense and defending to stretch out his career at the top tier.

"It won’t be possible for him to continue going forward as relentlessly as he gets older," Kilbane said.

His Ireland journey is at a crossroads now, and this unfortunate break from the front line should give Coleman an opportunity to take stock of where he goes from here.

With the end of the Euro 2020 cycle coinciding with the arrival of a manager that will be expected to bring in a new wave of players, Coleman faces a challenge to ensure that he retains his place of prominence into the Stephen Kenny years.

