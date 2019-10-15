On a bumpy pitch, an erratic display from Ireland delivered another blow to their Euro 2020 prospects.

Daniel McDonnell: 'Erratic Ireland deliver another blow to Euro 2020 hopes - but it's not over yet'

Switzerland now have one foot in next summer’s finals, while Mick McCarthy’s charges are one more inadequate performance away from the uncertainty of the play-offs.

There is no shame in losing to a decent Swiss side that was due a win. The frustration of this October window will be the dropping of points in Georgia that heightened the pressure around this game.

McCarthy experimented with formations and chopped and changed during the match in a fruitless attempt to retrieve a situation that looked troubling from the early minutes. A red card for out-of-sorts captain Seamus Coleman added insult to injury.

The glass-half-full situation from an Irish perspective is that this result doesn’t change anything.

They are still a win away from the finals, and now need to deliver that victory against a Danish team that will come to town next month, likely just needing one point to go through.

It’s an opportunity for revenge two years on from the pain of the World Cup play-off drubbing at the same venue, but the challenge for McCarthy is to somehow generate the momentum that has been lost this autumn.

Ireland were always playing catch up, with hopes that the surface would prove to be leveller turning out to be optimistic. The hosts had the technique to cope with the awkward conditions whereas the away side were frequently guilty of sending the ball to touch under very little pressure.

McCarthy started off by matching up with the Swiss by deploying a 3-5-2 formation. Coleman and James McClean functioned as wing-backs with the returning Enda Stevens on the left of a back three. Alan Browne was brought into midfield in place of Conor Hourihane with Aaron Connolly brought in to construct a front two with James Collins.

The experiment lasted for around half an hour, by which point the Swiss were well on top and ahead. For McCarthy, the frustration will be the manner of the goal that gave Switzerland their deserved half-time advantage.

In a passage of play that started with McClean needlessly sending the ball out of play, the Irish back three and midfield were in position but just slow to react to a routine scrap that saw the ball fall to Haris Seferovic who unleashed a shot from the edge of the area that fizzed along the bobbly terrain en route to the bottom corner with Randolph beaten.

Ireland were toiling, with the natives well able to look after themselves in the physical exchanges, as evidenced by Denis Zakaria sending McClean to the turf after a foot race that went the way of the Borussia Mönchengladbach player.

Stephan Lichtsteiner managed to just about stay on the right side of the law as he mixed it up too, and Granit Xhaka and Coleman both went into the book after a clash.

There was logic in McCarthy’s strategy in the sense that two front players were supposed to occupy the Swiss back three and knock them out of a rhythm.

But the top seeds were clever enough to pass their way out of trouble and the Irish midfielders were stretched, thus leaving big gaps.

It was as much to do with superior Swiss execution as the system but, either way, a change was required. Ireland switched to something approaching a 4-1-4-1 with McClean switched to the right side and Connolly reverting to the left.

He interchanged with Collins as the break approached, and it was square peg in round hole territory.

Ireland’s use of the ball was average again, although Browne did fashion an opportunity for Collins just before the interval with his shot lacking the power to trouble Yann Sommer.

That proved to be Collins’ last contribution, with McCarthy introducing Callum O’Dowda at the break and dispatching him to the right with McClean returned to the left flank and Connolly trusted to operate through the middle alone – something McCarthy had said beforehand that he was reluctant to do so.

The 19-year-old wasn’t afraid to let team-mates know when he was unhappy with their distribution, but he didn’t really succeed in hurting the streetwise Swiss defence and was replaced by Scott Hogan with 21 minutes remaining.

That actually followed a decent spell for Ireland, even they didn’t have a huge amount of end product to show for it.

The balance was better with O’Dowda in the mix and Ireland moved the ball for a period, with the impressive Glenn Whelan getting a shot away following a move where he was instrumental.

As the veteran indicated afterwards, it was a shame that it took Ireland so long to get going.

But it was a ten minute spell rather than a period of sustained pressure and Switzerland sensed opportunities on the counter. Fabian Schar struck the post with a corner after one such break, and Breel Embolo was a constant menace.

And the warning signs were there for Ireland with Coleman, who was already suffering a difficult day at the office, receiving a second yellow after his hand blocked an Embolo shot as Irish bodies frantically got back in place to defend.

As the captain trudged to the sideline, Ricardo Rodriguez grabbed the ball, but Randolph was tuned in and made a superb stop to keep the game interesting.

Browne switched to right full, as Ireland did battle bravely to try and make the most of their numerical disadvantage.

But this was a vain attempt to salvage a week on the road that could have grave implications for dreams of a memorable summer in Dublin.

Switzerland piled on the pain in stoppage time, with Shane Duffy only able to help a goal-bound effort from sub Edimilson Fernandes across the line.

Down, but not yet out.

