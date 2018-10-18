Damning statistics show how far Martin O'Neill's Ireland reign has fallen

Martin O'Neill's position as Ireland manager has come under further pressure this week after two poor results against Denmark and Wales in the UEFA Nations League - but how does his record in charge compare to his predecessors?

In statistics compiled by Aidan Fitzmaurice in The Herald, O'Neill's record is measured against the last six full-time Irish managers going back to Jack Charlton - and the current man in charge doesn't come out favourably.

The 0-0 draw against the Danes and the 1-0 loss to an under-strength Wales at the Aviva Stadium means that Martin O'Neill's overall record with Ireland stands at 19 wins, 18 draws and 16 losses from 53 fixtures.

Despite qualifying for Euro 2016 and reaching the World Cup playoffs, those results give O'Neill an overall win ratio of just 36% since he took charge of his first game in 2014.

In comparison, Steve Staunton - whose reign is considered to be one of the all-time low points for Irish football - amassed six wins from 17 games at the helm, which is a win ratio of 35% (O'Neill's shades him by 0.6%).

The manager with the best win ratio since the Jack Charlton-era began actually isn't Ireland's most successful manager in terms of tournament qualification, but rather Brian Kerr.

Kerr failed to qualify for either Euro 2004 - a qualification campaign where he replaced Mick McCarthy following two opening defeats - or the 2006 World Cup yet still departed with a win ratio of 55% from 33 games.

Here is how O'Neill compares to some of the men who came before him:

Brian Kerr, 33 games (18 wins, 11 draws, 4 losses) - 55%

Jack Charlton, 94 games (47 wins, 29 draws, 16 losses) - 50%

Mick McCarthy, 68 games (28 wins, 19 draws, 21 losses) - 43%

Giovanni Trapattoni, 64 games (26 wins, 22 draws, 16 losses) - 41%

Martin O'Neill, 53 games (19 wins, 18 draws and 16 losses) - 36%

Steve Staunton, 17 games (6 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses) - 35%

