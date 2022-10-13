Damien Duff: ‘My daughter, she’s only ten, the two of us were on the couch, her on my lap and we were cheering on the girls’

A former star of the World Cup in his own playing days, Damien Duff believes that Vera Pauw’s senior women’s side are leading the way while the men’s team lose their way by securing qualification for the 2023 World Cup finals.

Duff has a buy week, preparing his Shelbourne side for Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final away to Waterford, but he made sure to find the time to watch Tuesday’s win over Scotland in Hampden Park, a venue familiar to him from his time as first team coach with Celtic.

"Sometimes it’s hard to get your kids to sit with you. My daughter, she's only ten, the two of us were on the couch, her on my lap and we were cheering on the girls,” says Duff, who contacted manager Pauw and family friend Áine O’Gorman after the game to congratulate them.

"You could argue they are leading the way in every way, getting to the World Cup, they've done it. I've been big on 'the men haven’t done it in a long time. Everyone talks about 1990 whatever, 2002 and the boys... well Come on you girls in green. It makes me proud. I’ll be well behind them as I’m sure everyone else will be. It’s an amazing achievement,” added Duff, who joked that Amber Barrett’s goal reminded him of the finishing style of ex-Brazil star Romario.

"I don’t see why it shouldn’t be at the top with the men qualifying. I go on about the men this, the men that, but at the end of the day they’ve qualified and hopefully the women’s game here, the League of Ireland, all they get is expenses at the minute, on every level that’ll start to take off.

"I'd imagine it will be slowly, just like the men's game over a long period of time, it won’t happen overnight. Even at this club here, Shels [women] were champions last year, they’re in the Cup final, are still in the running for the league as well, they are leading the way at Shelbourne as well, hats off to them.”